Report: UB down to two finalists for head football coach

The University at Buffalo athletic department has reportedly narrowed its search for a new football coach to two candidates.
A source told The News this week that Joe Harasymiak, the defensive coordinator at Minnesota, and Maurice Linguist, the co-defensive coordinator at Michigan, are finalists for the opening. The new coach would replace Lance Leipold, who left UB last week to become the head coach at Kansas.
FootballScoop.com originally reported the finalists, who would be the successor to Leipold. A new hire could be announced as early as Saturday.
On the day that Leipold resigned as UB’s head coach, UB athletic director Mark Alnutt forecasted that a search for a new coach would take between seven and 14 days.
Leipold accepted the job at Kansas after six seasons at UB on April 30, which meant a target date for UB's hire of a new football coach would have been Friday, at the earliest, and May 14, at the latest.
UB has not commented on the search process or on a potential hire for the opening.
Several potential candidates emerged in the first few days of the search process, and UB’s players were apprised of the timeline for the hire, though were not told whom the candidates were. However, a source told The News that UB’s players communicated to Alnutt and UB’s athletic administration that they hoped to have a coach who was younger than Leipold, who is 57.
Harasymiak, 34, completed his second season as Minnesota’s co-defensive coordinator, and is also the defensive backs and safeties coach for the Golden Gophers. Prior to joining P.J. Fleck’s staff at Minnesota in December of 2018, the New Jersey native and Springfield College graduate was the head coach at Maine from 2016 to 2018.
In three seasons as coach of the Black Bears, a Football Championship Subdivision program, Harasymiak’s teams were 20-15 and 15-9 in the Colonial Athletic Association. In 2018, the Black Bears won the CAA championship and reached the FCS semifinals. Maine was 3-8 the year before Harasymiak was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach.
When Harasymiak was promoted to Maine’s head coach in December of 2015 to replace Jack Cosgrove, Harasymiak was 29 and he became the youngest head coach in college football.
Michigan hired Linguist, 37, in January to join Jim Harbaugh’s staff as its defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator. Prior to joining Michigan, Linguist was the cornerbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.
Linguist has been a coach in college football since 2007, when he was a graduate assistant at Baylor. He was on Jeff Quinn’s staff at UB in 2012 and '13, as its defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator, and has also coached at Valdosta State, James Madison, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Minnesota and Texas A&M.