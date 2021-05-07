Report: UB down to two finalists for head football coach

The University at Buffalo athletic department has reportedly narrowed its search for a new football coach to two candidates.

A source told The News this week that Joe Harasymiak, the defensive coordinator at Minnesota, and Maurice Linguist, the co-defensive coordinator at Michigan, are finalists for the opening. The new coach would replace Lance Leipold, who left UB last week to become the head coach at Kansas.

FootballScoop.com originally reported the finalists, who would be the successor to Leipold. A new hire could be announced as early as Saturday.

On the day that Leipold resigned as UB’s head coach, UB athletic director Mark Alnutt forecasted that a search for a new coach would take between seven and 14 days.

Leipold accepted the job at Kansas after six seasons at UB on April 30, which meant a target date for UB's hire of a new football coach would have been Friday, at the earliest, and May 14, at the latest.

UB has not commented on the search process or on a potential hire for the opening.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month