The St. Bonaventure men's basketball program is likely in search of an assistant coach with expertise as a recruiter.

Steve Curran, an associate head coach on Mark Schmidt's staff with the Bonnies, will join Tony Skinn's coaching staff at George Mason, Stadium.com reported Thursday.

George Mason named Skinn as its head coach last week; Skinn was an assistant at Maryland who was on George Mason's 2006 team that made the Final Four, and replaces Kim English, who is now coach at Providence.

Curran was Bona's longest-tenured assistant. He recently completed his 13th season and has been the program's lead recruiter.

Among the players whom he has brought to Bona are Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi, who were All-Atlantic 10 Conference selections and helped Bona to the 2021 NCAA Tournament and 2022 National Invitation Tournament; Jaylen Adams, the Atlantic 10's co-player of the year in 2018; and Daryl Banks III, Bona's leading scorer in 2022-23, who joined the Bonnies this season as a transfer from Saint Peter's.

Curran's departure also comes at a time when programs are looking to replenish their rosters, either with incoming recruits out of high school or prep school, or finding players from other college programs through the transfer portal.

