Renee Carlineo named to head athletics at Buffalo State

Renee Carlineo, who has been described as a "perfect fit" for SUNY Buffalo State, has been hired as the director of intercollegiate athletics, the college announced on Tuesday.

A native of Corning, Carlineo will return to where she was head strength and conditioning coach and assistant women's lacrosse coach from 2007-12. More recently, she has been associate vice president for athletics at Elmira College.

She succeeds Tom Koller, who announced his retirement in April after serving in the post for one year following the retirement of Jerry Boyes.

“I quickly learned how special Buffalo State College was during my five previous years as a Bengal,” Carlineo said. “Buffalo State Athletics embodies the values of opportunity, community, cultural diversity and growth through competition – everything Division III athletics is meant to be. I am honored to return to lead the Bengals and incredibly excited to see what we will achieve together."

“Renee was truly impressive throughout the interview process as she presented a clear and attainable vision for the future of Bengals’ athletics,” said vice president for student affairs Dr. Tim Gordon. “She is a perfect fit for Buffalo State and is a great hire for the college’s continued commitment to creating inclusive and representational leadership.”