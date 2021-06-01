Renee Carlineo named to head athletics at Buffalo State

Renee Carlineo, who has been described as a "perfect fit" for SUNY Buffalo State, has been hired as the director of intercollegiate athletics, the college announced on Tuesday.
A native of Corning, Carlineo will return to where she was head strength and conditioning coach and assistant women's lacrosse coach from 2007-12. More recently, she has been associate vice president for athletics at Elmira College.
She succeeds Tom Koller, who announced his retirement in April after serving in the post for one year following the retirement of Jerry Boyes.
“I quickly learned how special Buffalo State College was during my five previous years as a Bengal,” Carlineo said. “Buffalo State Athletics embodies the values of opportunity, community, cultural diversity and growth through competition – everything Division III athletics is meant to be. I am honored to return to lead the Bengals and incredibly excited to see what we will achieve together."
“Renee was truly impressive throughout the interview process as she presented a clear and attainable vision for the future of Bengals’ athletics,” said vice president for student affairs Dr. Tim Gordon. “She is a perfect fit for Buffalo State and is a great hire for the college’s continued commitment to creating inclusive and representational leadership.”
“I am extremely excited to welcome Renee back to Buffalo State to lead our department of athletics,” said Buffalo State president Katherine Conway-Turner. “She is a talented leader with a strong commitment and passion for the mission and values of Division III athletics, and I am proud to have her be the first woman to serve in this important position at Buffalo State.”
Carlineo has an extensive background in fundraising and athletics administration.
Most recently, Carlineo served as the associate vice president of athletics at Elmira College since 2019. Before Elmira, she was associate athletics director at Rochester Institute of Technology.
She has held posts as a giving officer at Ithaca College and was an associate director in the office of alumni engagement at Lehigh.
Carlineo began her career as a graduate assistant lacrosse coach at Ithaca, her alma mater. She played stints as a goalkeeper with the women’s lacrosse team at Ithaca after transferring from Penn State University and during a year abroad in Queensland, Australia. Carlineo completed her bachelor’s degree in sport psychology with minors in exercise physiology and coaching from Ithaca and a master’s in sport and exercise science with a concentration in performance psychology.
At Buffalo State, Carlineo will direct an intercollegiate athletics program that fields seven men's and 10 women's teams, competing in the State University of New York Athletic Conference in most sports. In football, Buffalo State last competed in the Liberty League in 2019. Prior to that the Bengals were in the Empire-8 Conference. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Buffalo State did not participate in intercollegiate athletics in the 2020 spring sports season and fall and winter of 2020-21.
In March, the SUNYAC announced the resumption of spring sports, enabling Buffalo State's softball, women's lacrosse and outdoor track and field teams to engage in competitive seasons.
Bona names Questa as interim AD
Barb Questa has been named interim director of athletics at St. Bonaventure University as the school begins a national search for Tim Kenney’s replacement.
Bona announced last week it was not going to renew Kenney’s contract, which expired Monday.
Questa has been deputy director of athletics since 2013 and has been part of the school’s athletic department for 30 years, including serving as assistant athletic director, associate athletic director, and for 15 years, senior associate athletic director.
"No one has more experience in our athletics administration than Barb, and coupled with the wealth of experience in our senior leadership team, I have complete confidence in Barb's ability to maintain the positive momentum we've had in our athletics department as we begin a search for a new AD," acting president Dr. Joseph Zimmer said in a statement.