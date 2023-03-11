Reggie Witherspoon will be back to coach the Canisius men's basketball team for at least one more season.

Canisius' athletic department announced Saturday morning that Witherspoon will return for an eighth season in 2023-24. A source told The News that Witherspoon has one more year remaining on his current contract.

"I have confidence that Reggie can get the program moving in the right direction next year," Canisius Athletic Director Bill Maher said in a statement from the athletic department. "The team showed improvement over the second half of the season, and with a solid group of players that are expected to return, I am optimistic about the 2023-24 season."

Maher, though, also said the institution needs to do more to financially support its men's and women's basketball teams, a point that Canisius president Steve Stoute also endorsed.

“The vision for the future of this great institution includes enhancing student, alumni and community engagement, and Division I athletics is an important part of that strategy,” Stoute said in a release. “I am committed to the development of a plan for athletics that achieves competitive excellence across our programs, elevates Canisius basketball among our peer schools, enriches the culture of engagement on campus and excites our alumni, friends and local community."

"However, it is not lost on me that we need to do more to financially support both of our basketball programs.”

Witherspoon is 94-111 in seven seasons at Canisius. This season, the Griffs were 10-20 and 8-12 in the MAAC, and lost to Mount St. Mary’s, 67-66, in overtime in a first-round game of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Association Tournament on Tuesday in Atlantic City, N.J. The Griffs entered the conference tournament having won five of their previous six games, but lost a first-round game in which they led by as many as 13 points in the first half.

Canisius has not won a MAAC Tournament game since 2019, when it beat Manhattan in overtime in a conference quarterfinal in Albany.

The Griffs only had glimpses of success and consistency through the course of the 2022-23 season, including an 84-80 overtime win Nov. 12 against St. Bonaventure. A six-game losing streak from Jan. 20 to Feb. 10 preceded Canisius’ late-season surge in which the Griffs beat Niagara in the regular-season finale and the second game of the Battle of the Bridge series on March 4 at Koessler Athletic Center.

The Griffs, though, could not take that momentum into the MAAC Tournament.

Against Mount St. Mary’s, the Griffs shot 24 for 71, including 6 for 23 on 3-pointers, and were out-rebounded 46-34.

Witherspoon made an annual salary of $251,756 and additional compensation of $9,529 at Canisius, according to the university’s most recent Internal Revenue Service 990 filing, for the fiscal year ending May 2021.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.