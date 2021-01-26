Recent results create a wide-open MAC basketball picture

How do you figure the Mid-American Conference men's basketball race?
The University at Buffalo (4-3 MAC, 6-5 overall) got its first conference win with a 90-62 rout at Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 15 following an 86-78 loss at Bowling Green, the preseason favorite to win the MAC title.
After a loss at Ball State, Bowling Green repeated its triumph over UB 76-69 at Alumni Arena on Jan. 15 to get back on track.
It appeared that things were on form in the conference picture, but much has changed since UB got swept by Bowling Green.
The Bulls take on visiting Central Michigan on Tuesday and are coming off an impressive 92-77 home victory over Eastern Michigan. Bowling Green has lost at home to Akron (69-57) and was routed by Miami (96-77) Thursday.
The bottom line is, it looks like the MAC race is wide open. Toledo (8-1) sits on top of the standings, followed by Akron (6-2), Bowling Green (6-3) and, surprise, Miami (4-2). Toledo's Rockets have three important games coming up, starting Tuesday night at Miami.
The RedHawks have suddenly become a hot team, winning four of five games since they were buried by UB. Toledo goes to Bowling Green on Saturday and is home to Akron next Tuesday. The Rockets still have a return game with BG and are scheduled to visit UB next month.
UB has turned in two torrid second-half performances in its last two games. The Bulls came back from a 21-point halftime deficit only to lose at Kent State a week ago. The Bulls scored 55 points in the second half and matched their second-half output in Saturday's victory over Eastern Michigan.
After getting only 11 points off the bench in losses to Bowling Green and Kent State, the Bulls got a 25-point contribution from the nonstarters against Eastern Michigan, including 13 from LaQuill Hardnett and 10 from David Nickelberry.
Still, it has been the starters who have come through with major production in recent games.
Junior forward Jeenathan Williams has averaged 21.5 points in the last four games. Junior guard Ronaldo Segu has scored 19 in his last two games and is making 3-pointers at a 57 percent clip in his last five. Junior Josh Mballa had only four points and seven rebounds against Eastern Michigan, but is averaging 15.6 points and 11.2 rebounds in his five most recent games.
That doesn't include senior all-conference performer Jayvon Graves (15.3 ppg for the season), which shows the balance coach Jim Whitesell has through his player rotation.
Central Michigan comes in with a 6-9 record. Coach Keno Davis' team is only 2-6 in the MAC, with both wins over Eastern Michigan. However, the Chippewas have gone through perhaps the toughest part of their conference schedule, with two games against Bowling Green and one against Toledo and one against Kent State out of the way with half the MAC schedule to be played. Guard Travon Broadway Jr. leads the Chips with a 17.5 points per game average. Broadway had a career-high 27 points against Akron last week.