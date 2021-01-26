Recent results create a wide-open MAC basketball picture

UB has turned in two torrid second-half performances in its last two games. The Bulls came back from a 21-point halftime deficit only to lose at Kent State a week ago. The Bulls scored 55 points in the second half and matched their second-half output in Saturday's victory over Eastern Michigan.

After getting only 11 points off the bench in losses to Bowling Green and Kent State, the Bulls got a 25-point contribution from the nonstarters against Eastern Michigan, including 13 from LaQuill Hardnett and 10 from David Nickelberry.

Still, it has been the starters who have come through with major production in recent games.

Junior forward Jeenathan Williams has averaged 21.5 points in the last four games. Junior guard Ronaldo Segu has scored 19 in his last two games and is making 3-pointers at a 57 percent clip in his last five. Junior Josh Mballa had only four points and seven rebounds against Eastern Michigan, but is averaging 15.6 points and 11.2 rebounds in his five most recent games.

That doesn't include senior all-conference performer Jayvon Graves (15.3 ppg for the season), which shows the balance coach Jim Whitesell has through his player rotation.

Central Michigan comes in with a 6-9 record. Coach Keno Davis' team is only 2-6 in the MAC, with both wins over Eastern Michigan. However, the Chippewas have gone through perhaps the toughest part of their conference schedule, with two games against Bowling Green and one against Toledo and one against Kent State out of the way with half the MAC schedule to be played. Guard Travon Broadway Jr. leads the Chips with a 17.5 points per game average. Broadway had a career-high 27 points against Akron last week.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.