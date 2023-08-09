Rachelle Paul is making an upward move in college athletic administration.

Paul, a 2003 Canisius College graduate and a Western New York native, will head to the University of Miami to become its deputy athletic director and senior woman administrator. Miami announced the hire of Paul on Wednesday. Paul has been the athletic director at Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, N.J., for the last four years.

In Paul’s time at Saint Peter’s, the Peacocks most notably became the first No. 15 seed to make the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2022, which brought national attention to the Catholic university with an enrollment of about 2,200 students just outside New York City.

At Saint Peter’s, she oversaw the renovation and reopening of the Yanitelli Center, the Peacocks’ home court for basketball and volleyball that is now called the “Run Baby Run Arena.” Earlier this year, she told The Buffalo News how the NCAA Tournament run helped the Peacocks’ athletic program, particularly in the areas of fundraising, licensing and merchandising and corporate sponsorship.

“We are seeing residual points of the NCAA Tournament run, in bits and pieces,” Paul said. “That run put Saint Peter’s on the map, and in peoples’ minds.”

Paul has been in athletic administration for more than 15 years, including roles as senior associate athletics director, senior woman administrator and deputy Title IX coordinator at Seton Hall University. She also worked in athletic administration at Monmouth University, Canisius, in the Northeast Conference and in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

The NCAA announced in April that Paul will join the Division I men's basketball committee for a six-year term that runs through August 2028. She was the first MAAC administrator to be named to the Division I men's basketball committee, which serves as the primary governing entity for the sport and administers the Division I championship, including the selection and seeding of the 68-team tournament.

A 1999 Williamsville East graduate, Paul played soccer and lacrosse for the Golden Griffins, earned her undergraduate degree in communications and earned her master’s degree in sport administration from Canisius in 2004.