Rachel Lenzi: UB's Dyaisha Fair not named MAC player of the year, and that's puzzling

Felisha Legette-Jack will always be one of the biggest advocates for each of her players on the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team.
So, when she learned that Dyaisha Fair, the nation’s fourth-leading scorer, was not named the Mid-American Conference player of the year in a vote of the league’s coaches, Legette-Jack was surprised. Instead, the honor went to Akron forward Jordyn Dawson.
“If it’s close, the conference is not going to select a Buffalo candidate,” Legette-Jack told The News on Tuesday, matter of factly. “It’s the fact, that I’ve been here before.”
In March 2019, Central Michigan’s Reyna Frost was selected over UB’s Cierra Dillard as the player of the year.
“We’re at this place again,” Legette-Jack said. “Cierra was in the same place. She’s second in the country in scoring (in 2019) and does some incredible things, and didn’t get player of the year.
“I get an idea of what the conference coaches are thinking. But we tell our story through our game, and we fuel ourselves. Before, we didn’t understand how to get riled up. Now, we understand our story.”
Some background: In March 2019, Dillard had some choice words and actions for Central Michigan and for the MAC’s voters as she scored 30 points to help the Bulls to an 82-77 win against the Chippewas in the MAC semifinals.
“Who’s the real MVP, coach?” Dillard shouted at the top of her lungs as she barreled off the court.
In response, former Chippewas coach Sue Guevara gave Dillard an ultimatum: “You make sure you win this (expletive) thing, you’ve got that?”
And they did. The Bulls won the MAC Tournament championship and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
So don’t expect the outcomes of the postseason awards to deter the Bulls or Fair in the postseason this year, either.
Second-seeded UB opens the MAC Tournament on Wednesday against No. 7 Western Michigan in a quarterfinal scheduled for 4 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
Keep an eye on this year's Bulls (22-8), as they are the Big 4’s best bet to make the NCAA Tournament – ahead of the UB men and the St. Bonaventure men.
Square on the bubble at No. 69 in the women’s NET Rankings, the Bulls can guarantee themselves a spot in the 68-team NCAA Tournament by winning the MAC championship. Toledo, the top seed in the MAC, is No. 63 in the NET.
Legette-Jack is keenly aware off the threat the Broncos (16-13) will pose.
Western, she explained, is a team that’s resourceful and unconventional in how they use their players, and one of Legette-Jack’s top-three votes for MAC coach of the year went to Broncos coach Shane Clipfell.
About the voting, though …
The MAC does not release vote totals or individual ballots for postseason awards. Also, MAC coaches cannot vote for their own players or for themselves. No one can read the minds of the voters, but in 10 seasons as UB’s coach, Legette-Jack knows the realities and politics of the MAC.
It’s no secret that Fair is one of the nation’s top guards. But the oversight is puzzling.
The 5-foot-5 junior guard from Rochester was a first-team All-MAC selection and is averaging 23.1 points per game; it’s the third season she’s averaged at least 22 points a game. She’s averaging 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals in 30 games. She’s also a semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award.
Dawson, the conference’s player of the year and its co-defensive player of the year, is a forward with a different type of versatility than Fair has. She averages 22.4 points per game (seventh in the country), 9.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game, and has benefited from improved conditioning this season, as well as her team’s up-tempo style of play.
“I just want to know what made her second,” Legette-Jack said. “I don’t know, but at the end of the day, it’s a team sport and people’s opinions don’t constitute if you win or lose. It’s the grind. The work ethic and the clock. And we’re excited about our team’s one-ness.”
Fair is one of the conference’s most consistent players – and even when she’s held to single digits in scoring (which has happened only twice in 30 games this season), she finds a way to make herself useful and effective – another facet of her dynamic play – for the Bulls.
“There’s no limit in me when I have the players and teammates that I have around me,” Fair said after a 79-65 win Feb. 23 against Ohio. “I just use them more.”
UB’s Georgia Woolley is the MAC freshman of the year, and was named to the All-Freshman team and the All-MAC third team. The guard from Brisbane, Australia, averages 14.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals, and has shot 41.2% (146 for 354) from the floor. She also has scored in double figures in 23 of the 30 games she’s played in this season.
Cardinal O’Hara’s Summer Hemphill was a second-team All-MAC selection and named to the MAC’s All-Defensive team, averaging 13.9 points, 10.2 rebounds per game, a blocked shot per game and 2.1 assists per game. She also needs 20 rebounds to become UB’s all-time leading rebounder.
“Summer was co-, if not lead defensive player of the year, and what she did, no one could beat us because Summer was pulling down 13.9 rebounds a game in the last (10) games,” Legette-Jack said.
“I love what she did, defensively. But Buffalo is not being recognized in that capacity. It is what it is, though.”
It’s a certain testament to the MAC that three of the nation’s top 10 scorers in women’s basketball are from the league too: Fair, Dawson and Ohio guard Cierra Hooks.
“It means we’ve got to play better defense,” Legette-Jack said, with a hearty laugh.
If UB wins Wednesday, they’ll face either No. 6 Bowling Green or No. 3 Akron in a semifinal at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Cleveland.
Legette-Jack has a catchphrase for her team, one she often repeats on social media: “We fight on!”
Expect the Bulls to do just that in the MAC Tournament, which is the furthest thing from a popularity contest. The winner is decided on the court, and not by a secret ballot.
“We’re there, we’re ready,” Legette-Jack said. “Our young people are really locked into what we do now. We are already at that point in understanding that you get to play 40 minutes. You don’t get a guarantee of any more than that.”