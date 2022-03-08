Rachel Lenzi: UB's Dyaisha Fair not named MAC player of the year, and that's puzzling

Felisha Legette-Jack will always be one of the biggest advocates for each of her players on the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team.

So, when she learned that Dyaisha Fair, the nation’s fourth-leading scorer, was not named the Mid-American Conference player of the year in a vote of the league’s coaches, Legette-Jack was surprised. Instead, the honor went to Akron forward Jordyn Dawson.

“If it’s close, the conference is not going to select a Buffalo candidate,” Legette-Jack told The News on Tuesday, matter of factly. “It’s the fact, that I’ve been here before.”

In March 2019, Central Michigan’s Reyna Frost was selected over UB’s Cierra Dillard as the player of the year.

“We’re at this place again,” Legette-Jack said. “Cierra was in the same place. She’s second in the country in scoring (in 2019) and does some incredible things, and didn’t get player of the year.

Big 4 basketball teams ready for conference tournaments Seven Big 4 men’s and women’s basketball teams that will play in conference tournaments this week.

“I get an idea of what the conference coaches are thinking. But we tell our story through our game, and we fuel ourselves. Before, we didn’t understand how to get riled up. Now, we understand our story.”