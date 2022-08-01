Rachel Lenzi: UB’s Blue Collar U hopes for million-dollar finish at TBT

Blue Collar U is doing what no University at Buffalo men’s basketball team could do in an NCAA Tournament. It is going the distance.

The hopes were there, but the odds were against the Bulls as a mid-major entrant in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. UB made it into college basketball’s lore with an upset of fourth-seeded Arizona in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, but was 2-4 in NCAA Tournament games in those four seasons.

Members of Blue Collar U’s 2022 team were scattered across rosters those four seasons. This group of former Bulls, though, is a UB basketball alumni mega-squad of sorts that will be richly rewarded if it wins The Basketball Tournament championship Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

A $1 million prize is on the line when Blue Collar U faces Americana for Autism at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Dayton Arena. The championship game comes three days after Blue Collar U ended the homecourt run of Red Scare, a team of Dayton basketball alumni.

“We talk about it in the locker room, that players play and tough players win championships,” Blue Collar U coach Adam Bauman said Saturday after a 74-69 victory against Red Scare. “We’ve got a group full of guys who have won a lot of championships.”

UB’s alumni have reached the Final Four twice in a span of a little more than a year.

A year ago in Dayton, Team 23 stopped Blue Collar U in a TBT semifinal.

It’s hard to make a deep run once, and almost as difficult to do it twice, but the bulk of this group has some experience in winning Mid-American Conference Tournament championships in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019, and pulling off upsets in the NCAA Tournament. There was always some sort of roadblock, though. Kentucky brought the Bulls back to Earth in 2018, and Texas Tech, the buzzsaw of 2019, stopped the Bulls in a second-round rout.

Such is routine for a mid-major program, for whom an NCAA championship is almost always a pipe dream.

TBT, though, is different. Blue Collar U is playing against similar rosters of former college standouts who now play professionally. They’re older, and a lot more experienced, as they’ve come from around the world to reunite for a shot at $1 million.

Nick Perkins and Wes Clark played in Italy last season, Jeremy Harris played in Canada and C.J. Massinburg played in France. In a way, they’ve put their own lives on hold to reunite – Massinburg’s wife, Malayah, a Mount St. Mary graduate and a former UB track athlete, gave birth to their first child last month.

“Our experience is going to help us a lot,” Massinburg said after Blue Collar U defeated The Nerd Team last week to win the Syracuse regional. “Last year, it was kind of a Cinderella story. But this year we have experience and we know that the game can get tougher. So we prepare, and we’re going to keep spreading the wealth.”

They’re doing it with the same brand of basketball cultivated by former UB head coaches Bobby Hurley and Nate Oats, and Oats’ staff at UB, which included Blue Collar U general manager and current Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson, UB coach Jim Whitesell, and UB assistant Jamie Quarles. It places a priority on defense, creates timely 3-point shooting opportunities, particularly from guards Clark (15.2 points), Massinburg (15.2 points) and Blake Hamilton (10.4 points), and exercises the inside-outside versatility of Nick Perkins (12.6 points).

The UB alumni are taking an analytical approach to this year’s tournament, too.

“We’ve seen what it takes, and we’ve seen what we did wrong,” Perkins told reporters prior to the tournament. “I think last year it was our size and not going through the scouting, as well. This year, I think we’re paying more attention to the details.”

For the past two summers, Blue Collar U has evoked some nostalgia among UB basketball fans who have endured three seasons of transition and turnover since Massinburg's and Perkins’ senior year in 2018-19.

For the past two weeks, though, Blue Collar U has carried some purpose into TBT. The team has given visibility to Coaching Love, a nonprofit Hodgson founded that aims to help foster children and at-risk youth through sports. Blue Collar U already plans to donate a portion of its winnings to that nonprofit.

The backs of Blue Collar U’s jerseys have carried the names of victims of the Tops Markets shooting, and it has given attention to issues that have impacted not only Buffalo, but communities across the United States. They’ve likely sparked conversations with tributes to Aaron Salter, Ruth Whitfield, Katherine Massey, Roberta Drury, Heyward Patterson, Pearl Young, Celestine Chaney, Geraldine Talley, Margus Morrison and Andre Mackniel, who were killed in the racist attack May 14.

Tuesday night at UD Arena, they hope to reap the rewards of their TBT run against Americana for Autism, which is raising funds and awareness for children with autism.

It’s a winner-take-all game, and the winning team’s players and coaches will garner anywhere from $15,000 to $100,000 each.

Blue Collar U hopes Tuesday will end one way: with a hefty transfer into their bank accounts. The losing team walks away empty-handed.

“We’ve got a game plan that we’ll stick to,” Clark said. “We want to focus on the scout and try to do our best to stay locked in.

“It’s a million dollars.”