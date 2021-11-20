Rachel Lenzi: How Jeenathan Williams has blossomed in four seasons of UB basketball

“Part of me felt like I hadn’t done enough as a coach to provide him with a bigger platform or get him to a better schedule,” said Reaves, who played college basketball at Niagara from 2000-04. “Did I do enough? I took a little bit of that personally, but I knew he had to go somewhere and get out of his comfort zone. And Rochester will always be here for him.

“I was thinking, Hey, maybe he wants to get away from New York, but he came back home. He wanted to be where he wanted and a place where he wants to be Nate.”

By now, though, he has played in so many high-energy environments that it doesn’t overwhelm him or even fuel him.

“When I’m in big arenas and big stages, I really don’t feel anything,” Williams said. “It’s like I’ve been there before. I’ve been in all types of gyms, and I’ve put in all types of work. It’s just like another game for me. I don’t see it like, oh, it’s Michigan or it's this team. I trust what I can do on the court and I put in the work and I let it show.”

He doesn’t say it arrogantly, either. These are simply work environments. The gym, Williams explained, continues to be his safe haven, whether it’s long days in the summer or in a span of 40 minutes under arena lights.

“It keeps me out of trouble. it keeps my mind sharp,” he said. “I just feel great. I love basketball. This is what I want to do with my life. This is something I take seriously.”

