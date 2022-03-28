Rachel Lenzi: Felisha Legette-Jack returns home to rebuild at Syracuse, but leaves a legacy at UB

Three of the Orange's players have entered the transfer portal, and Syracuse does not have any recruits committed to its incoming freshman class. In fact, before Legette-Jack hung up the phone with the News on Saturday, she made it clear she wasn't going to celebrate.

"I've got to recruit!" she exclaimed.

Legette-Jack said she’s still learning the names of her new players, only a few days after Syracuse offered her the job Wednesday. She met with each of the Orange’s 10 returning players after she arrived Sunday on campus. With each of them, she shared the poem, “Come to the Edge.”

“Come to the edge … no, I’m afraid … come to the edge … I don’t trust you … come to the edge … and she pushed them, and they flew,” Legette-Jack said, repeating lines from the poem. “I don’t think you’re going to trust me right away, and I don’t know if I trust you right now. But let’s work towards that word. Let’s continue to grow.