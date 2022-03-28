Rachel Lenzi: Felisha Legette-Jack returns home to rebuild at Syracuse, but leaves a legacy at UB

SYRACUSE – People from Buffalo root for people from Buffalo.
In four years of covering the University at Buffalo athletic program, it has been a joy to watch how the school, the city and the region embraced Felisha Legette-Jack and the Bulls’ women’s basketball program.
But it was obvious that it was time for Legette-Jack’s coaching path to take her back to the place where she grew up. That path began as an assistant at Boston College in 1991. It took her to Syracuse and Michigan State as an assistant coach. It brought her to her first head coaching job in 2002 at Hofstra. It led to heartbreak at Indiana, where she was fired in 2012.
It brought Legette-Jack back to New York, where she built a winner in 10 seasons at UB. Now, she has returned to Syracuse, as the Orange’s head coach.
“I am home,” Legette-Jack said Monday, inside the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center.
One of Syracuse's greatest women's basketball players now has to reconstruct a program that’s in a fragile state. She will do it with the same passion, faith and enthusiasm she utilized to build the Bulls into a winner.
I don’t write these words lightly, either.
Legette-Jack and I didn't necessarily see eye to eye in my first year with the News, not because we didn’t get along, but because I was adamant about setting professional boundaries as a journalist (and still am).
Yet we had a conversation in February 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic changed everything, and it fortified our working relationship. We talked about the books we read, about politics and about personal faith, and I left Alumni Arena thinking, "I would totally have a beer with Felisha."
Legette-Jack’s authenticity broke through a boundary. Her strong personality might have pushed some people away, too. But at UB, she found a professional support system in president Satish Tripathi, former athletic director Danny White, who hired her in 2012, and athletic directors Allen Greene and Mark Alnutt. They were leaders who allowed her authenticity to flourish.
“They were the wall that would protect me,” Legette-Jack told the News. “Someone would say, ‘She’s a hothead!’ or whatever. They said, ‘No, no, she’s our coach and you won’t disrespect her in front of me.’ I heard conversations like that. I witnessed that, and they really protected me. And I’m going to do the same for these young people.”
To paraphrase what Legette-Jack reminded UB forward Adebola Adeyeye, she has never let anyone put a foot on her flower. And she has never stepped on her own.
Now, it is her opportunity to grow more flowers in the barren field that Syracuse women's basketball has become. Under interim coach Vonn Read, Syracuse was 11-18 and 4-14 in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season, after a tumultuous offseason.
Read replaced Quentin Hillsman, who resigned Aug. 2 after a report by The Athletic in June that detailed accusations of bullying, allegations of unwanted touching and inappropriate engagement by Hillsman and members of his coaching staff. Syracuse’s players in attendance were not made available to the media Monday, so they couldn’t give perspective on the immediate impact of Legette-Jack’s hire and the state of the program.
Herman Frazier, Syracuse’s senior deputy athletics director, oversaw the women’s basketball program this past season. He took road trips with the team, had conversations with the players and made evaluations.
“The program was fractured,” said Frazier, who was a gold medalist in track and field in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. “At this point in time, we need to make sure we have a leader who needs to be a leader, who needs to also express some love for the young ladies who are on the team and to set us in a direction going forward, that’s nothing but positive.”
Work needs to be done.
Three of the Orange's players have entered the transfer portal, and Syracuse does not have any recruits committed to its incoming freshman class. In fact, before Legette-Jack hung up the phone with the News on Saturday, she made it clear she wasn't going to celebrate.
"I've got to recruit!" she exclaimed.
Legette-Jack said she’s still learning the names of her new players, only a few days after Syracuse offered her the job Wednesday. She met with each of the Orange’s 10 returning players after she arrived Sunday on campus. With each of them, she shared the poem, “Come to the Edge.”
“Come to the edge … no, I’m afraid … come to the edge … I don’t trust you … come to the edge … and she pushed them, and they flew,” Legette-Jack said, repeating lines from the poem. “I don’t think you’re going to trust me right away, and I don’t know if I trust you right now. But let’s work towards that word. Let’s continue to grow.
“Once they realized I wasn’t pressuring them, they started doing TikTok moves and we went to that in about 10-15 minutes! But I shared with them, that I knew ‘some of you guys were so hurt, and I get it. But I want you to know you’re still my sisters, because I went through these doors, as well, as an alumni, and you’ve come for a day. Or two years or three years, or whatever. You’ve got me for life.’ ”
Legette-Jack's gift is bringing out the best in people. She will look you in the eye and tell you what makes you the person you are, and what will make you even greater, and what will make the people around you even greater as you work toward a common goal.
Legette-Jack will bring that to the Carrier Dome and to the relationships she will build in Central New York.
It’s built on the legacy she leaves in Western New York.
“It’s going to be tough to not coach the young ladies from the University at Buffalo, because they believed in me, as a coach,” Legette-Jack said during her introductory comments. “They believed in the vision. They believed in the opportunity play the best teams in the country. Everything.”
Someday, though, UB is going to raise Legette-Jack's name to the rafters of Alumni Arena. Not just because of the number of wins she has, or because of UB’s three Mid-American Conference tournament championships or its four NCAA Tournament appearances.
Legette-Jack's name will adorn the cinder-block walls because she has empowered people to be their best, whether they became professional basketball players, nurses, teachers or worked on Wall Street. Or, like assistant coach Kristen Sharkey, someone who stayed at UB to help build a winner.