Q&A: UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt on goals, realignment's impact and beer

As the 2022-23 school year begins, Mark Alnutt has high expectations for the University at Buffalo athletic program. Continued high expectations, in fact, as he enters his fifth school year at UB.

The News met last week with Alnutt, UB’s vice president and director of athletics, to discuss several topics, including what the UB athletic program aims for in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, where the Mid-American Conference fits into in the changing landscape of college athletics due to conference realignment, beer sales and the possibility of the Basketball Tournament (TBT) coming to Alumni Arena.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

The Buffalo News: You’re approaching a new school year, so what are some of the goals that you have for the athletic department, particularly given that we’re coming out of the restrictions placed by the Covid-19 pandemic?

Alnutt: For us, you look at last year and you look at some of the challenges that we had, whether you're looking at from a competitive standpoint, whether you're looking at it from an attendance standpoint, because some of the guidelines that are out there, from a Covid standpoint. For us, we want to approach the season as we all aspire to win championships. We expect to win championships. But we also realized that we're a top-three program in the Mid-American Conference, collectively, and we need to show that on the respective field of play. That doesn't mean that every program is going to finish in the top three in the conference, but what I expect is a balance of programs finishing, respectively, in their standings, where we can be recognized as a top-three program. That didn't happen last year.

As we look at this year, and we look at the current landscape of the NCAA, namely the transfer portal, what I'm excited about, and what I'm pleased to see from our coaches is that many of our coaches have embraced this portal rather than, "woe is me" or "we’re the minor league for whoever." It’s, "OK, we understand where we are, we understand that we're going to lose some student-athletes, but you know what, more importantly, it's also an opportunity for us to gain some student-athletes." When you look at what's occurred and talk about football, and this year's recruiting class, we had some freshmen but also we had transfers, Cole Snyder at quarterback, for example. You look at both basketballs, what's happening out there, I've read somewhere, on Twitter, where they did a top 10 impact transfers of men's basketball, and we have three.

Being able to identify and understand where we are in this current landscape, that doesn't substitute the ability for us to provide the best experience possible for student-athletes. We will still be able to provide that and continue to operate at a high level in terms of what we can do for our student-athletes, but at the same token, we understand where we are and if a person leaves for whatever reason, our coaches have been able to adapt and be able to bring in who they feel is someone that can be able to replace that person.

When you think of what's happening also from the NCAA transformation committee, potentially, what can come out of that, in regards to from a divisional standpoint, and what are some minimum requirements institutions need as a whole that we got to be prepared for that. Some of that is what we provide to our student-athletes. Being able to boost, from a nutritional standpoint, what we do, which is build a fueling station here in Alumni Arena that opened last last spring. Very simple. In football, from a mental wellness standpoint, we have an embedded counselor now, in cooperation with our services here on campus.

So, again, looking for those type of opportunities to be able to provide holistic development for our student-athletes, but at the end of the day, going into year five personally here, which I'm excited about, it’s being able to put out a product that people are excited about around here that brings pride to Western New York, and it positions us to win championships.

TBN: What's the biggest challenge that's going to face the athletic department?

Alnutt: Resources. Everyone is going to say resources, especially when you look at the continued gap that is growing between Power Five institutions and how we operate, and again, that gap’s always been there. That’s nothing new, but it's growing. It’s, how can we continue to grow our resources, whether it's through philanthropy, whether it's through people being committed to buying season tickets, whether it's through our sponsorship opportunities, so that's going to be the one thing. Also, just having the opportunity to continue to enhance our facilities. Being able to announce, which is just on the way right now, we're hopeful – cross your fingers and hope it gets done before softball season – being able to turf (Nan Harvey) Field so now our softball program has opportunity to play games at home, rather than going to Canisius, which is fine. We appreciate having an opportunity to play home games at Canisius or at Kenmore East last year.

We’re very close to announcing a new weight room, which is huge. The Factory, that’s going to be attached to the (Murchie Family) fieldhouse, and we’ve been working on it since Day One. A new video board for our football stadium. This will come out, publicly, sooner than later through our facilities master plan we'll put together that's going to address all of our facilities and that's going to touch every program here at UB, which we're excited about. Also, from a campus standpoint, we continue to move forward with plans for a new wellness center, which will have recreation components along with mental health and also other health opportunities, which, when that happens and you have a standalone wellness facility, now that frees up space over here for us to reprogram. When all this happens, that does increase the commitment from our alumni, our donors, our fan base, but then also to the recognition to continue to be competitive from a state standpoint, from a city standpoint and an institutional standpoint. It’s going to require commitment from all those sources, but as we move forward, that's what we're going to need to do to continue to stay competitive.

And as I always say, the more you invest in athletics, the greater opportunity for the athletics program to become more prominent. That's what we want to have happen here at UB.

TBN: In November, it will be four years since the school launched beer sales at football and basketball games. Is it going to be continued, and is it a moneymaker? Or is that a myth surrounding beer sales at college athletic venues?

Alnutt: It’s not a myth. It is additional revenue that we receive, but when I say additional revenue, is it something that makes a huge difference in what we do? No, but it does bring in additional revenue for us, so yes, it will definitely continue. We have expanded that to beer and wine. It’s something where, as we studied and looked into it, the first knock on that was "wow, this is going to cause more issues." We haven’t had one issue, one alcohol-related issue inside our venues since we started. Knock on wood, we can continue to do that.

And I think it’s something that people want, and when I say people, not everyone, but you have a certain demographic of people that hey, a cold beer’s available, or a glass of wine or in this case, a cup of wine, I should say is available, why not? Again, just anything we can do to enhance the experience of our patrons that that come to our facility. So, we'll be continuing it this year.

TBN: UB is in the MAC, and realignment is a big issue. Every year we’re going through this. It impacts exposure, TV revenue money, and many other things. How does realignment, whether in the SEC, or in the PAC-12 or the Big Ten, impact UB and the MAC?

Alnutt: We've been very stable, and I think that's a good thing for the Mid-American Conference. The impact, when you look at it, doesn't directly affect our conference. It doesn't directly affect UB. But it's institutions being proactive. And what I mean by that is being able to position your program to be the top program in your conference, and again, that's through the commitment to facilities, being able to have programs that win at a high level, that bring fans to your venues, the exposure components. We have decent exposure, very good exposure, I should say, in the Mid-American Conference so, when you do those sorts of things, and the next round of realignment or whatever, I mean, it's constantly going, first of all, we're not looking at the Big Ten. We're looking at what we want to do is be the best we can do in the Mid-American Conference. And when particular opportunities might be available. You know what, there was always opportunities to evaluate that but right now, we're in a good spot. We like our geographical footprint, we're in a situation where we're with like institutions, and when I say like institutions, like institutions as compared to their commitment to athletics. With that being said, we need to continue to grow our competitiveness within the conference. Again, if there are opportunities out there, there are opportunities out there, but we can't just sit here and say, "Hey, we're UB, gosh, you know what, we're in the same geographic footprint as the Big Ten, so we should be the Big Ten."

There's so much more needed for us to be able to even be in a position of the conversation. So, how do you get there? You continue the commitment, you appreciate the commitment that the institution has for athletics, but to be able to grow that commitment from all the various stakeholders, the institution, SUNY, the state, alumni, our fan base, and be able to put together and be able to act on what's really needed for us to be able to compete at a high level.

TBN: The success of Blue Collar U in the Basketball Tournament this summer, and if Buffalo does land a site for the 2023 tournament, how does that factor into generating interest in the athletic program and in the school?

Alnutt: What they were able to do for Buffalo and for the Western New York community was just phenomenal, especially when you look at the makeup of the team. We know it was from the Nate Oats era but being able to see those guys, how they represented UB but also what they did for the city, in response to the Tops shooting, it was phenomenal. As we move forward, as far as UB, it’s not that it’s just a summer league over here with a splash of UB guys, it’s something we all embraced and being able to see that style of basketball, that unselfish style of play.

Hopefully we’ll be able to show that story again and those names that people know. And we have a basketball program that plays very similar to those guys. People can come in and experience that, and come out for our basketball program. As we move forward with the TBT, just to have that option to potentially host here, in regards to what that takes, what that looks like, from both ends, from the organizers and from the athletic department, hopefully we’ll have those discussions and see where we’ll land.