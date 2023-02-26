Dominique Hamman knows something about what it takes to build a college women’s lacrosse program from scratch. She knows a lot, actually.

She was a goalie on the first women’s lacrosse program at Central Michigan University, when it began its program in 2016, then was a graduate assistant at Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich., whose program played its first game in 2012.

Now, Hamman is on the verge of athletic history at Daemen University. She’ll coach the Wildcats when they play their first game as an NCAA Division II program at 4 p.m. Sunday at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio.

Hired in June 2021, Hamman has designed a program, including its roster, its schedule, its training methods, its recruiting and its culture, and now gets her first look in a game that counts 20 months after she began.

The team has 19 players on its inaugural roster and is scheduled to play 16 games. The home opener is Tuesday at 3 p.m. against Walsh University from Ohio.

Daemen’s addition of women’s lacrosse is part of a boom in college athletics, and the continuing growth of lacrosse in Western New York, as 10 of Daemen’s players are from Section VI or Monsignor Martin Athletic Association programs.

The Buffalo News spoke this week with Hamman, who is from the Rochester area, about the process of starting a program, recruiting, and the growth of women’s college lacrosse.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

The Buffalo News: Your team begins its inaugural season Sunday at Lake Erie. What has the journey and the process been like, in building a women’s lacrosse program from scratch?

Hamman: I’d say it didn’t go completely as I’d planned – and that’s for the best. When I got hired in 2021, over the summer, I had an idea in my head because I’d played in an inaugural program, and I had an idea that there would be 20-plus freshmen coming in. We had a handful of players and students who were playing a sport, who lost their senior year in high school because of Covid-19. They were excited to play in college. We started with a handful of them and, at some point in the fall of 2021, we were practicing with seven players, all for this moment, for this year. That’s been really cool.

We got a large handful of freshmen in this first recruiting class and a significant amount of transfers. It’s pieced together, little by little, in its own way, but it’s been such a cool process, and after a year and half, we’re getting ready to play our first game.

We have a non-championship season in the fall. We played a handful of scrimmages against opponents. You could tell there were a lot of nerves, and a lot of jitters, like, “Oh my gosh, this is the first time we’re playing another team!”

I’m trying not to hype up the moment more than it already it is. They’re excited for it, and ready to play and consistently play for the rest of the school year.

Right now, it’s business as usual. Practice doesn’t look much more than what it has. We’re focusing on us and capitalizing on what works for us, and how do we showcase that.

TBN: You have a lot of western New York players on your roster – from West Seneca, Lancaster, Williamsville, Sacred Heart, Eden – was that a priority, to look local for recruits?

Hamman: I do a lot of work with local club teams in the area, so naturally, you’re out there coaching high school players and they see you, and it’s put Daemen on the radar. They were nearby and didn’t realize Daemen had a team until they saw me wearing a Daemen sweatshirt at practices.

It’s so good that Daemen is building a name for itself. These players were excited to have a great opportunity to play at a high level and stay close to home, to be a part of their high school programs and give back to their home community. That’s been the fun part, and a lot of them have sought me out, because of their desire to stay.

TBN: You played lacrosse at Central Michigan – another relatively new program – and helped build that program. What did you take from that and apply to building a program at Daemen?

Hamman: The biggest thing I took away from Central is that we were successful there because we put the culture first. We put people first. That was my No. 1 priority. Building talent but finding the right type of people who care about each other and care about the bigger picture and life. And they’re using lacrosse to grow individually but to be a part of something bigger than themselves. We focus on how we treat each other, how do we hold ourselves accountable, what do we take day to day and apply to everyday life?

If you build a really great culture and have a really good foundation, the program will blossom.

TBN: What was the biggest challenge of that process?

Hamman: There’s a benefit, but nobody knows what to expect. We’re dealing with a lot of youth. I’m asking every day for young players to play way more mature and disciplined than what any other freshman in an established program is playing. They’re allowed to make mistakes, but can’t make as many mistakes. They don’t have upperclassmen to back them up. Pushing them to play like they’ve played a college game before, that’s the toughest part of this.

But their belief in themselves is huge. Teaching them to have confidence, and the work they put in and the payoff matters – that’s important. It’s convincing them that they’re in a good spot and prepped and ready.

TBN: What has been the biggest reward of this process, so far?

Hamman: The moments we get to celebrate small successes together. I try not to take that for granted. We took the time to celebrate things. It was huge in the process of growing this program.

Another huge reward. Getting that first recruiting class signed and have them all arrive on campus together, at the same time, and having a roster, that was huge.

The next piece we get to celebrate is playing in our first game. There’s so much to celebrate so often in a new program. You are happy and excited about something, every day.

TBN: Why is women’s lacrosse valuable, and why are we seeing more opportunities in women’s lacrosse at the college level?

Hamman: Lacrosse primarily was an East Coast sport for the longest time. As time has gone in, its spread westward and down south a little more. You just see how much at the youth level that it has grown. There’s been so many more opportunities for young kids to pick up a stick and that makes the demand make it even higher.

A lot of colleges and universities start new programs for women and they’re saying, “Look at lacrosse and it’s growth. There’s so much in the pool to choose from.”

And there’s a domino effect. One program starts, and a college down the road sees that success and says, “Let us do it, too!’ ”