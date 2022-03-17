Providence fends off South Dakota State rally, ends nation's longest win streak

South Dakota State was a trendy pick to be the Cinderella of this year’s NCAA Tournament.
The 13th-seeded Jackrabbits had the nation’s longest active winning streak, were second in the country in scoring, first in three-point shooting percentage and faced Big East regular-season champion Providence, which was routed in the semifinals of its conference tournament.
The Friars had other ideas.
“You know, we hear the noise that everybody says, but we can't let that rattle us,” Providence guard and Buffalo-born Al Durham said. “We knew what we were capable of. We knew when we were coming in, we were going to have an edge, fire and chip on our shoulder.”
South Dakota State rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit to pull within three points with only minutes to play, but the Friars hit critical free throws down the stretch and dispatched the Jackrabbits, 66-57, in a Midwest Region first-round game Thursday at KeyBank Center.
No. 4-seeded Providence (26-5) advances to face the winner between No. 5 Iowa (26-9) and No. 12 Richmond (23-12) on Saturday.
Providence won the first Big East regular-season conference title in school history, and Ed Cooley was named Big East coach of the year. But the Friars were coming off a blowout loss to Creighton, 85-58, last week at Madison Square Garden.
“We didn't talk about the game against Creighton coming out of the Big East Tournament,” Cooley said. “It happens. We had a bad day. That's not going to define the season of which these young men have earned. … This win is all about what they've been able to put in over the last three months. … I thought our players were emotionally and mentally focused to get to the finish line.”
South Dakota State (30-5) had won 21 consecutive games and was the first team to go undefeated in Summit League play, capturing the conference’s regular season and tournament championships. The Jackrabbits hadn’t lost since Dec. 15.
They were the second-highest scoring team in the country, averaging 86.7 points per game, and ranked No. 1 in the nation in 3-point shooting, hitting nearly 45% from long range.
They were held nearly 30 points below their average and to 30.4% shooting from beyond the arc.
“They play really physical, and they're really long at pretty much all five positions, and they do a great job on defense trying to take away what they want to take away,” South Dakota State guard Baylor Scheierman said.
Durham, who was born in Buffalo before his family moved to Georgia when he was an infant, had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Providence.
Durham is a graduate student who played his first four years at Indiana. His father, Aljami, played basketball for Buffalo State from 1994-97.
Noah Horchler had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Friars, while Jared Bynum added 12 points, hitting critical free throws after the Jackrabbits cut it to a single-possession game, at 60-57, with 59 seconds to play.
Bynum hit a pull-up jumper and then drilled four of five free throws, including three in a row after he was fouled by Jackrabbits forward Douglas Wilson while shooting from long range with 29 seconds to go.
“That was a backbreaker,” South Dakota State coach Eric Henderson said.
Henderson said the Jackrabbits’ struggles late in the first half, when Providence closed the period on a 7-0 run to take a 31-23 lead at intermission, had a significant impact on the game.
Scheierman had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead South Dakota State.
Wilson had 13 points, four steals and two blocks, Alex Arians added 13 points and Zeke Mayo scored 11.
South Dakota State led by as many as four points as the teams traded the lead six times in the first half.
“I knew our guys weren't going to be intimidated,” Henderson said, “but they were physical. They were aggressive getting downhill, and I thought we did a good job of protecting the paint. We just at the end of the day didn't score well enough.”