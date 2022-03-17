Providence fends off South Dakota State rally, ends nation's longest win streak

“We didn't talk about the game against Creighton coming out of the Big East Tournament,” Cooley said. “It happens. We had a bad day. That's not going to define the season of which these young men have earned. … This win is all about what they've been able to put in over the last three months. … I thought our players were emotionally and mentally focused to get to the finish line.”

South Dakota State (30-5) had won 21 consecutive games and was the first team to go undefeated in Summit League play, capturing the conference’s regular season and tournament championships. The Jackrabbits hadn’t lost since Dec. 15.

They were the second-highest scoring team in the country, averaging 86.7 points per game, and ranked No. 1 in the nation in 3-point shooting, hitting nearly 45% from long range.

They were held nearly 30 points below their average and to 30.4% shooting from beyond the arc.

“They play really physical, and they're really long at pretty much all five positions, and they do a great job on defense trying to take away what they want to take away,” South Dakota State guard Baylor Scheierman said.