Providence, Arkansas, UConn, Iowa among NCAA Tournament teams playing in Buffalo

Four teams ranked in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll and two of the highest-scoring teams in the nation are coming to Buffalo.
No. 11 Providence, No. 15 Arkansas, No. 20 Connecticut and No. 24 Iowa are among the marquee teams assigned to play in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday and Saturday at KeyBank Center. The bracket was released Sunday night.
There are four games in the first round on Thursday in Buffalo, which hosts a pair of No. 5 versus No. 12 matchups and a pair of No. 4 versus No. 13 matchups, which are ripe for upsets.
No. 12 seeds triumph against No. 5 seeds 35.4% of the time (51-93) and have won a first-round game in 31 of the last 36 years. Three No. 12 seeds advanced to the second round in 2019.
No. 13 seeds defeat No. 4 seeds 21.5% of the time (31-113).
The University at Buffalo was a No. 13 seed when it defeated Arizona in the first round in 2018.
Game times have not yet been announced.
The winners in each region will match up in the second round Saturday.
There are no longer vaccine and mask requirements at KeyBank Center.
This marks the seventh time Buffalo has hosted NCAA Tournament games since 2000 and the first time since 2017. The tournament is scheduled to return to Buffalo in 2026.
The four No. 1 seeds this year are Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor.
The tournament begins with the first four on Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
The Final Four is April 2 and the national championship is April 4 in New Orleans.
The Big Ten leads all conferences with nine teams in the tournament, followed by the Big East, Big 12 and SEC with six. The ACC has five teams in the bracket.
A look at the matchups in Buffalo:
West Region
No. 5 UConn (23-9) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State (26-6)
UConn lost to eventual Big East tournament champion Villanova, 63-60, in the conference semifinals at Madison Square Garden. The Huskies are in the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row and earned their highest seed since being a No. 3 seed in 2011.
UConn has twice played in the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo – in 2004 and ’14 – and went on to win the national championship each year. The Huskies are 4-0 at KeyBank Center.
New Mexico State shared the Western Athletic Conference regular season title and defeated Abilene Christian, 66-52, in the conference tournament championship game.
No. 4 Arkansas (25-8) vs. No. 13 Vermont (28-5)
Arkansas finished fourth in the SEC regular season standings and lost to Texas A&M, 82-64, in a conference tournament semifinal game. The Razorbacks lost five of their first six conference games but turned their season around and reached 25 victories for the second consecutive season. They have won 14 of their last 17 games.
Vermont won the American East Conference regular season and tournament championships. The Catamounts are winless in two NCAA Tournament games in Buffalo, losing in the first round in 2004 and ’10
Midwest Region
No. 5 Iowa (26-9) vs. No. 12 Richmond (23-12)
Iowa defeated Purdue to win its first Big Ten tournament title since 2006. The Hawkeyes are ranked fourth in the nation in scoring at 83.8 points per game.
They are among nine Big Ten teams to make the bracket, the most of any conference in the country. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery previously coached at Siena.
Richmond shocked Atlantic-10 regular season champion Davidson, 64-62, in the conference tournament championship game to return to the NCAA field for the first time since 2011. The Spiders had the No. 6 seed in their conference tournament.
No. 4 Providence (25-5) vs. No. 13 South Dakota State (30-4)
Providence won the first Big East regular season conference title in school history and Ed Cooley was named Big East coach of the year. But the Friars are coming off a blowout loss to Creighton, 85-58, in a conference tournament semifinal game at Madison Square Garden. Providence has an 11-2 record in games decided by five points or fewer and is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.
South Dakota State ranks second in the nation in scoring average with 86.7 points per game and is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. The Jackrabbits won the Summit League regular season and tournament championships, becoming the first team to go undefeated in league play in its history. They enter the NCAA Tournament on a 21-game winning streak and haven’t lost since Dec. 15.