Providence, Arkansas, UConn, Iowa among NCAA Tournament teams playing in Buffalo

Four teams ranked in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll and two of the highest-scoring teams in the nation are coming to Buffalo.

No. 11 Providence, No. 15 Arkansas, No. 20 Connecticut and No. 24 Iowa are among the marquee teams assigned to play in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday and Saturday at KeyBank Center. The bracket was released Sunday night.

There are four games in the first round on Thursday in Buffalo, which hosts a pair of No. 5 versus No. 12 matchups and a pair of No. 4 versus No. 13 matchups, which are ripe for upsets.

No. 12 seeds triumph against No. 5 seeds 35.4% of the time (51-93) and have won a first-round game in 31 of the last 36 years. Three No. 12 seeds advanced to the second round in 2019.

No. 13 seeds defeat No. 4 seeds 21.5% of the time (31-113).

The University at Buffalo was a No. 13 seed when it defeated Arizona in the first round in 2018.

Game times have not yet been announced.

The winners in each region will match up in the second round Saturday.