Poor start leads to Canisius rout at Monmouth

It's hard to imagine Canisius College getting off to a worse start than it did in its 97-69 loss to Monmouth on Monday afternoon at the OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, N.J.

The Golden Griffins missed all six shots, turned the ball over six times and committed six personal fouls in the first 6 minutes, 2 seconds of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men's basketball game.

While that was happening, the Hawks ran off 11 points on their way to their second victory over Canisius in their two-game MAAC series. Twice Canisius closed to within six points, but by halftime, Monmouth owned a 54-30 lead, shooting 9 of 14 from 3-point range. The Hawks then went on a 9-0 run to start the second half. Their biggest lead was 95-61.

Canisius got only 16 points from its five starters. Coach Reggie Witherspoon used 13 players, and got some late game spark off the bench from Malik Brooks, freshman Siem Uijtendaal and junior transfer Malek Green, who scored 10 points each. Brooks, a sophomore walk-on from Lockport who transferred from Monmouth where he played football, hustled his way to his 10 points. He also had four rebounds. Senior Majesty Brandon also had 10 points for the Griffs.