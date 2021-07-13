 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Philadelphia DE/TE Solo Bambara commits to UB football
0 comments

Philadelphia DE/TE Solo Bambara commits to UB football

Support this work for $1 a month
UB Bulls logo

The University at Buffalo football program's 2022 class continues to grow, as Solo Bambara, a defensive end/tight end from Philadelphia, announced his commitment in a video posted Monday night on his social media accounts.

At 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, Bambara played multiple positions for Neumann-Goretti in Philadelphia, and for Cardinal O'Hara in Springfield, Pa., in 2019. He graduated from Neumann-Goretti this spring, and plans to spend a postgraduate year at Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy.

As a junior at O'Hara, Bambara had 23 tackles, one interception, two fumble recoveries and defended five passes. 

At Neumann-Goretti, Bambara was a basketball teammate of Zaakir Williamson, who is a freshman on the UB men's basketball team. 

Bambara is one of 11 players who have announced commitments to the Bulls' incoming 2022 recruiting class. That group includes Canisius High School wide receiver Nik McMillan.

The national letter of intent early signing period for football is Dec. 16-18.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jon Rahm +750 to win Open Championship

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News