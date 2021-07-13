Philadelphia DE/TE Solo Bambara commits to UB football

The University at Buffalo football program's 2022 class continues to grow, as Solo Bambara, a defensive end/tight end from Philadelphia, announced his commitment in a video posted Monday night on his social media accounts.

At 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, Bambara played multiple positions for Neumann-Goretti in Philadelphia, and for Cardinal O'Hara in Springfield, Pa., in 2019. He graduated from Neumann-Goretti this spring, and plans to spend a postgraduate year at Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy.

As a junior at O'Hara, Bambara had 23 tackles, one interception, two fumble recoveries and defended five passes.

At Neumann-Goretti, Bambara was a basketball teammate of Zaakir Williamson, who is a freshman on the UB men's basketball team.

Bambara is one of 11 players who have announced commitments to the Bulls' incoming 2022 recruiting class. That group includes Canisius High School wide receiver Nik McMillan.

The national letter of intent early signing period for football is Dec. 16-18.

