Paulus expects rust as Niagara arrives at MAAC Tournament after third Covid-19 pause

“We were tested (Wednesday) morning and we’ll test again (Thursday),” Paulus said. “Hopefully we all can have a negative test result and we’ll be able to play. You never know how some of that stuff can play out.”

Once they’re cleared, Paulus expects some rust.

“For us, this time of year, having that sense of urgency (is the biggest challenge),” Paulus said. “With us not having to play a game (in weeks), I think it’s going to take us a little bit of time to get back in the flow and find a little bit of rhythm, and so hopefully we can continue to play together and be connected on both ends of the floor and have a lot of urgency and enthusiasm. Hopefully, we can come out and give the best effort that we can.”

Niagara, which defeated Marist in the first round of last year’s tournament and lost only one senior to graduation from that team, split the season series with the Red Foxes, losing 63-61 on Jan. 1 and winning 86-72 on Jan. 2, with both games in Poughkeepsie.

The Eagles have a 3-7 record away from the Gallagher Center this season.

Redshirt senior forward Kobi Nwandu leads Niagara with 14.5 points per game, while junior guard Marcus Hammond averages 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.