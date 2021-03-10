Paulus expects rust as Niagara arrives at MAAC Tournament after third Covid-19 pause

Greg Paulus had only a few minutes to collect his thoughts at this time a year ago, between learning the bad news and sharing it with his players.
The game was canceled. The season was over.
“And just looking at their faces,” the Niagara University men’s basketball coach said Wednesday, trailing off. “Our team worked really hard and it was disappointing for them, but it was certainly having their best interest in mind with health and safety. But I remember that meeting and will carry that with me for a long time.”
Those memories are fresh, as the Purple Eagles have returned to Atlantic City, N.J., for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. No. 5-seeded Niagara is scheduled to face No. 4 Marist in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The winner will advance to a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday.
Niagara (8-10, 7-9 MAAC) hasn’t played a game in more than two weeks, since a 68-66 home loss to Siena on Feb. 21, and only twice since January because of positive Covid-19 tests. Its season-ending series against Canisius, scheduled for Feb. 26-27, was canceled.
The Purple Eagles must pass multiple Covid-19 tests before taking the court against Marist (12-8, 10-8 MAAC), which ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak.
“We were tested (Wednesday) morning and we’ll test again (Thursday),” Paulus said. “Hopefully we all can have a negative test result and we’ll be able to play. You never know how some of that stuff can play out.”
Once they’re cleared, Paulus expects some rust.
“For us, this time of year, having that sense of urgency (is the biggest challenge),” Paulus said. “With us not having to play a game (in weeks), I think it’s going to take us a little bit of time to get back in the flow and find a little bit of rhythm, and so hopefully we can continue to play together and be connected on both ends of the floor and have a lot of urgency and enthusiasm. Hopefully, we can come out and give the best effort that we can.”
Niagara, which defeated Marist in the first round of last year’s tournament and lost only one senior to graduation from that team, split the season series with the Red Foxes, losing 63-61 on Jan. 1 and winning 86-72 on Jan. 2, with both games in Poughkeepsie.
The Eagles have a 3-7 record away from the Gallagher Center this season.
Redshirt senior forward Kobi Nwandu leads Niagara with 14.5 points per game, while junior guard Marcus Hammond averages 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.
Both were named to the All-MAAC second team this week.
“We’ve been able to get together and once we go through those (quarantine and testing) protocols, it’s been good for us to get together,” Paulus said about his team’s preparation for the tournament. “We’ve been hoping and planning on playing (Thursday). …
“With the three different (Covid-19) pauses that we had leading up to games at different points this season, the team practices are certainly limited and you’re trying to condense a lot into a little bit of time. Each situation has been a little bit different. But I know our team is excited to play and have an opportunity to compete.”
Green wins MAAC Sixth Player of the Year
Canisius junior forward Malek Green was named the MAAC Sixth Player of the Year, as voted by the conference’s 11 men’s basketball coaches.
Green led the Golden Griffins by averaging 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season. He is one of four players in the conference to rank among the top 10 in both categories.
Green, who averaged 23.6 minutes per game off the bench, is the second player in program history to receive the award, after former Griffs forward Jon Ferris in 2003-04. Green was also named to the All-MAAC third team earlier this week.
No. 6-seeded Canisius lost to No. 11 Rider 78-76 in a first-round game Monday.