'Pass that torch because there is still work to be done': Local coaches, administrators look at past, future of Title IX

In 1973, Beth Stone was one of the first women to major in physical education at St. Lawrence University in Canton. The longtime Nichols School girls lacrosse and field hockey coach was among the first women to benefit from the passage of Title IX, but nearly 50 years later, she still sees inequities in education and in athletics, and their impact on girls and women.

Helen Marlette, the head of school at Buffalo Seminary, saw Title IX’s initial effects as an athlete at Middlebury College, and realized that as it brought women’s athletics to the forefront, it also opened a door for women to advocate for themselves and for each other.

Kathy Twist, an athletic administrator and tennis coach at the University at Buffalo for 23 years, saw the challenges that came with the implementation of Title IX as a multisport athlete at D'Youville College in the mid-1970s.

In her first years as a teacher and as a coach of high school sports in the mid-1980s, Barb Wachowiak advocated for what Title IX required in Buffalo-area school systems, right down to new equipment and uniforms for girls sports teams. As a field hockey coach and referee, she continues to impress upon athletes that equality is a process and not simply a destination.

Marisa Fallacaro-Dougherty became one of the many beneficiaries of Title IX, as a high school and college athlete in the 1990s, then as a coach and now as the athletic director for the West Seneca school district.

Fifty years ago today, on June 23, 1972, the groundbreaking legislation was passed into law, and provided women with greater access to educational opportunities, but Title IX's impact has been most widely made and recognized in athletics.

Title IX states that “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from the participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

It’s a comprehensive federal law that established gender equity standards and prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any federally funded education program or activity.

“If you widen the scope of Title IX, it’s the opportunity for women to get an education,” Twist said. “Before Title IX, women maybe got scholarships to go to school for art, or nursing. But more women got an education, and it improves your quality of life.”

Western New York high school and college athletic administrators, including women who were part of the first years of the law’s implementation, spoke to The Buffalo News about the progress that has been made athletically and academically, what’s next for the law, and what steps they see as still need. These interviews have been edited for clarity.

The Buffalo News: Working with high school athletes and students, how do you explain why Title IX is important in establishing equity and opportunities, not just for athletics but for academics?

Twist: As an administrator, it’s part of my job to bring these stories to the student-athletes we have. We have to present the history. To women, it wasn’t a big deal what we did, but it was a big deal. Title IX changed this country. Women who have done this have to tell their stories.

I brought women back, from UB, who played in club sports (to talk to student-athletes). They had to buy everything, they were coaching themselves, and the student-athletes were like, “Wow!” I said, “This is where you are, because of these women.”

A lot of our history in this country is not presented, and we have to present all these past things we’ve built on. We can’t miss those rich, wonderful stories.

Marlette: It’s a little bit of me assuming the best in all, and it helps bring attention to an inequity that could be so ingrained that people don’t realize it. Title IX, I didn’t realize there was an inequity and it made me start to think about it. It brings awareness, too. You talk about educational opportunities. Absolutely. Equal opportunities for women in the field of education, and the expectation to be educated, independent, confident women. It’s all wrapped in there. Title IX helped start to articulate that.

Stone: I think a lot of girls realize how much it does make a difference, but they also see where it’s still not enough. There’s still inequities. We’ve had some kids who have (asked), "Why do the boys get this and why do we get this?" A locker room, a playing field or a bus. Sometimes there’s a reason and sometimes there’s not a good reason. I think they see opportunities and I think they realize Title IX has more than just athletics. But they also need more education. This is a great opportunity to broadcast to everyone and keep hammering a way on how we’ve come a long way – the 50th anniversary – but there’s still a long way to go.

Wachowiak: I say equality, and not just Title IX. If the boys are getting it, the girls are going to get it. Empowering women and girls to expect equality, that’s my message to everybody, by being strong and speaking up for what they believe in. Monday nights, we have an adult field hockey league and men can come in and play, for the first time. The expectations the women are putting on the men – the men are respectful that this is a women’s sport and we’re going to play how the women tell us. I wish more sports would take that on, to be more respectful and treat a woman as an equal.

Fallacaro-Dougherty: It’s about showing them a path. Using past articles, Googling and showing them what it was like, prior to Title IX, for young women in this country. Showing them what Billie Jean King had to do, and what women that wanted to play sports and excel in not only sports but in education had to do.

You hear, “Back in the day, they wanted to be a doctor, but there were no female doctors.” It’s about educating our students on the path they have now. It’s, “Let’s talk about this.”

It’s the conversation of, “Ask your mom or your aunt what they had when they were in high school. Call your grandma and find out what opportunities they had.” If you can start sparking them and ask questions, the answers are going to be eye-opening.

TBN: From your perspective, how did Title IX impact athletics for women – and open doors in the world for women?

Twist: That’s a huge question because there’s so many facets it did change. The way it’s changed, that I look at from a student-athlete’s perspective to an administrator. Your focus widens.

So much changed, because of the law, but if you look at what’s happened, it’s been either individual athletes who have challenged the law and said, “This isn’t right,” or class actions were brought about. The equipment, the way they were treated, the food they got, it all changed.

And above that, Title IX brought a lot to campus and diversity. Now you have marginalized groups going to college. They were able to use that to get an education and that diversity improved the culture and society of the U.S. They brought cultures, that maybe a specific group never saw before. They were exchanging cultures and ideas and that made us better as a country.

Diversity kept growing and we kept learning about each other, and it increased our knowledge and inclusivity. Women got more opportunities to get an education to better ourselves and society. And the diversity, you’re sitting in classrooms with people from Nigeria and Indonesia and you learn so much about the world.

Stone: It’s impacted it, immensely. I graduated from high school in 1973, the first year of Title IX. I went to college at St. Lawrence and it was the first year women were able to be physical education majors. Girls had been able to take physical education classes but weren’t able to major in physical education. That was huge, right there. What the girls and what the boys had were completely different – fields were different, budgets were completely different. My first teaching job at Lake George High School, I coached 12 sports. You got paid nothing for (coaching) modified, $250 for JV and $500 for varsity sports. If you do the math, you lose money rather than make money.

The men’s coaches were making $1,000 or $2,000, and I was lucky the men in my department went to bat for me, as well, but it was crazy, because it was so ridiculous what the boys received. It has been a fight. It is still a fight for equity. The NCAAs, it finally came to light (with the women’s basketball tournament in 2021). But there’s been huge growth in Buffalo. I was at Nichols and back then, we played our games on a different campus – and had to take a shuttle bus over – and the field was too small. Then they built a science building across the bottom of it, and forced us to move to upper school campus, but it was a fight. Every day was a fight, but I’m lucky Nichols became so progressive.

Fallacaro-Dougherty: The amount of doors and opportunities that it opened for girls, for young women and women, it’s just huge. It showed and it continues to show there’s nothing a female can’t do. Prior to Title IX, there were so few women in medicine, in education and in sports, and it removed all barriers. It held businesses, schools to the same standards for all.

Colleges must have equal spending and scholarships for men’s and women’s sports. A school district like mine, I can’t spend more money on the baseball team and give the softball team nothing. That part is great, and every day you’re seeing female referees in the NFL, you’re seeing female coaches in the NFL. For a young females and young girls in school they are seeing and knowing whatever they want to do and what they want to be.

TBN: How did Title IX affect you, personally, or your generation?

Marlette: Title IX helped me find my voice. The time since Title IX allowed me to take lessons I learned and where I learned advocacy is through athletics. Using athletics as a platform for advocacy.

What kept me on the field – compete, play fair, play with in the rules, and most importantly, have fun. In education, be part of a community.

Twist: It showed your voice was important. Look how long it took us to get suffrage and voting rights. We were disqualified. People were looking at what we were wearing instead of our talent. We got angry. We said, “This isn’t right.” We looked at how men’s teams were treated, and we asked “Why can’t we have some of it?” It started with some women that were looking for some kind of equality in the treatment of women. Giving us a voice. That’s the most important thing. Women got confidence in saying, “We can do things together and get things done.”

We were looking to the future, but the example women set then, in its infancy, and the movement started, and it’s continued. I believe it’s part of a civil rights movement that has happened. Women got on board in the ’70s with sports and a few other things. We didn’t realize the impact of this. We were fighting for something we loved. We wanted that to be a part of our life, in college, because there were no professional teams. Once Title IX got going, you saw women’s pro leagues happen. There was no way for women who were talented in sports to make money at that until later. Most of us were looking to get an education. And it keeps evolving. Those brave women that started all this didn’t have the vision but they had the passion that women should be given those opportunities.

TBN: What work still needs to be done to continue Title IX’s impact?

Wachowiak: It’s still changing, every day. And it’s wonderful it’s getting to the positive side. A friend of mine played hockey with boys and she got a scholarship to play at Niagara. She was treated poorly by everyone else, but the men accepted her on the team. To hear her story and to see this keep progressing, how the kids now have more opportunities – whether it’s the same accommodations, the same food – the more public people can put it out there, and I think the changes are happening, And, hopefully, more quicker.

Marlette: The work is women supporting women. Men can support women as well, but there has to be a conscious effort by those of us who have benefited to continue. It’s not just athletics. It’s to help younger people realize their potential. Mentoring others. Advocacy. Don’t let this generation lose sight of what was gained by Title IX. It’s not that kids take it for granted, but reminding them people worked hard. Pass that torch because there is still work to be done.

