A name familiar to local basketball will join the Canisius College men's basketball team for the 2023-24 season.

Joe Jones III, a 6-foot-9 forward who played for three seasons at the Park School, announced Monday on his social media accounts that he will join the Golden Griffins as a transfer, after four seasons at Georgia State.

Home sweet home!! Let’s get right🤞🏾 https://t.co/io3fJ9ManU — Joe Jones III (@JoeJones_23) May 15, 2023

Jones has averaged 3.2 points and 3.5 rebounds, and has 20 blocked shots in two seasons at Georgia State, including 3.1 points and three rebounds in 13 games this season.

He sat out the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons due to injury, after a freshman season in 2019-20 in which he averaged 3.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 27 games. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he suffered a Lisfranc injury, an injury in which the bones in his foot shifted and broke.

Jones will bring size to a program that lost some inside presence from its 2022-23 roster. Jacco Fritz, an 6-foot-10 forward who averaged 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds in 30 games this season, announced April 30 that he will transfer to Hofstra for his final season of eligibility. George Maslennikov, a 6-foot-10 forward who averaged 4.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 27 games, is no longer with the Griffs after his eligibility expired.

Jones averaged 15 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game in his last season at Park School, in 2016-17, then transferred to Orangeville Prep, in Mono, Ont.

Jones was a second-team All-Western New York selection in 2017. He helped Park win the Federation Class B title as overall champions of New York State in 2015. He also helped the Pioneers reach the Manhattan Cup Class A Division final in 2016 and the Manhattan Cup semifinal in 2017.

Jones also has some basketball lineage. He is the younger half-brother of Greg Oden, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. His aunt, Dorothy Jones, is a McKinley High School graduate who played basketball at Louisville from 1984-88 and is a college basketball official who was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

Jones is the second transfer to announce that he will join the Griffs. The Griffs have also added Cam Palesse, a guard who spent the last two seasons at Valparaiso, to their roster for the upcoming season.