Once a Navy SEAL, UB defensive end Damian Jackson has hopes of playing pro football

Damian Jackson gravitated to football not because he was athletic, and not because someone influenced him to pick up one of the most popular participation sports in the United States.

He wanted a new challenge, but he also knew his limitations. Particularly his physical limitations.

“The non-glorious answer is that I was too big and fat for baseball and soccer, so I didn’t see myself playing that, anymore,” said Jackson, a defensive end on the University at Buffalo football team. “I knew I wanted to play a sport in college, and it didn’t really matter what it was, but it seemed like I fit more into football than anything else. I played baseball and soccer my whole life, but those were kind of out of the question.”

His answer might come off as self-deprecating, yet, in reality, Jackson is a physical specimen of sorts, at a chiseled 6-foot-2 and 263 pounds, after six years of playing college football at Nebraska and at UB.

Many know Jackson as a former Navy SEAL from Las Vegas, who joined the Nebraska football program as a walk-on in 2017, having never played football. He joined UB as a graduate transfer last summer, and has played in 12 games for the Bulls (6-6), who face Georgia Southern (6-6) at noon Tuesday in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

Now, he’s a 30-year-old who wants to pursue a career in professional football, but as a long snapper. It’s a substantial task and a unique progression for someone who has limited football experience.

"Right now, I'm just working on my long snapping, and the reality is that's probably my big route to go into the NFL is to be long-snapping, and special teams," said Jackson, who has 22 tackles, three sacks and three pass breakups. "I've been doing that since I got to Nebraska, but that's probably the one role that I could see myself making. If anything else happens, just like outside defense, that would be great, but I'm assuming long-snapping's my ticket in."

Jackson has the athletic body that Sam Watts, the owner of Special Teams Academy in Rochester, describes as “perfect” for a long snapper.

“Not short, but not too tall,” said Watts, who has worked with specialists including former Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil, former UB punter Jake Schum and Washington Commanders long snapper Camaron Cheeseman. “Muscular, but not lean. He passes that eyeball test.”

But Watts is also realistic about the challenge that Jackson faces.

“There’s not another person who has done this,” Watts said. “How many Navy SEALs went and played football? How many guys like him are this gifted? But there’s also a reality. I told him, ‘You have a very small window, you are a 30-year-old man, and you can’t miss a beat.’ I had to say that to him. He has no one to compare to.

“I know how to get athletes ready, but I don’t want to compare him to anyone.”

Why Jackson wants to be a long snapper at the pro level

Jackson got on-the-job training when he joined Nebraska as a walk-on prior to the 2017 season. He sat out that season as a redshirt, but he had to first learn the fundamentals of football.

He had to learn how to play defensive line, then linebacker and then back to defensive end. After that, he started learning about special teams, and long-snapping – watching videos of the discipline on YouTube – and he became a backup long snapper at Nebraska.

"(Nebraska) taught me the game of football, which is pretty important," Jackson said. "Long-snapping, I really sucked when I got to Nebraska, so then, I picked up long-snapping to try to get a feel for it, as fast as I could. Then, just moving me to D line and then outside linebacker at Nebraska, once I went outside linebacker, that's kind of when the game kind of opened up. Learning more about coverages and stuff like that, because you have to be able to be the lineman or be the d-end, and be in coverages, as well.”

He played in 20 games over four seasons for the Huskers, and joined the Bulls this summer as a graduate transfer.

“Coming here, it's just what I really wanted to do,” Jackson said. “Come here, and either I'm good or I'm bad and you'll make it you won't make it, and I just wanted to see what would happen. The next step, try to go for the NFL. Either I was good enough, or if I wasn't, and it doesn't work out, I'll just move on to the next step and go from there."

Jackson makes a point to work on long-snapping before and after UB's practices.

He isn't going to test his wares as a long snapper in the Camellia Bowl, though. That job at UB currently belongs to Evan Davis.

What he needs to do and what are the odds

To prepare to audition as a long snapper, Jackson must meet two specific goals Watts has outlined: He has to make punt snaps in, at most, 0.75 seconds. He also has to work on an 8-yard snap that finishes with the laces forward (away from the kicker), the ideal snap in the NFL for a field goal.

“It’s the monotonous, little things that we have to get consistent,” Watts said. “We have to prove he is not a liability, with his lack of games and lack of experience. We have to prove he can do this.”

After UB returns from the Camellia Bowl, Jackson will train with Watts on Dec. 29 in Victor, a session that Watts describes as a simulation of Jackson’s pro day; Jackson plans to take part in UB’s pro day in March.

Then, Jackson will go to Nebraska to train, and will work virtually with Watts, trading film of his training and workouts in order to refine his technique.

Watts said Jackson will also participate in specialist workouts in February, sessions that are run independently by Jamie Kohl, the director of Kohl's Professional Camps, who trains college and NFL kickers, and Gary Zauner, a former NFL and college special teams coordinator. Evaluations from those workouts, Watts said, will be shared with NFL general managers and scouts.

Jackson said he isn’t sentimental about his last college game, because he has his next step in mind. He’s not nervous about his final college game, either, and he’s not going to put extra pressure upon himself to do something outstanding.

“I’m just going to be the same person I was,” Jackson said. “There’s no butterflies, or anything, going in, or regret, or, ‘Oh, I can’t believe this is my last game.’ It’s one more game, and I’m going to keep going.

“I just wanted to play football in college. I tried it. Here I am. And I’ll keep going with it.”

UB safety Muse opts out of Camellia Bowl

UB safety Jahmin Muse announced Saturday on his social media accounts that he will opt out of the Camellia Bowl and prepare for the NFL Draft. Muse was hurt in UB’s regular-season finale Dec. 2 against Akron, and was not at practice last week before the Bulls left for Montgomery. Muse had 23 tackles, three pass breakups, an interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 12 games.

It further thins a secondary that already is without cornerbacks Elijah Blades and Isaiah King, who also opted out of the Camellia Bowl; and safety Keyshawn Cobb, who entered the transfer portal Dec. 19.

UB’s depth chart for the Camellia Bowl has Fuqua and freshman Devin Grant penciled in as its starting safeties. Redshirt freshman DeMarco Cuffey and junior Caleb Offord, a transfer from Notre Dame, are listed as starting cornerbacks.