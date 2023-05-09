Retirement was an easy decision for Jenn Suhr.

As an Olympic-caliber pole vaulter, she ate meals with the intention of being among the world’s elite. She toted poles to places such as Japan and Brazil, in pursuit of new heights and world records. She tailored her sleep and training schedules in order to be the best.

“You are living and dying by results,” Suhr said. “It was my life. Everything was around pole vaulting. And now, there’s freedom. It’s easy because I’d done it for 17 years, and I got what I wanted out of it.”

Suhr, a 2000 Fredonia High School graduate, became one of the greatest American women’s pole vaulters ever. She’s a three-time Olympian who won a gold medal in 2012 in London and a silver medal in 2008 in Beijing.

She retired last June from competition, but now, at 41 years old, she wants to share success with others and to help athletes with aspirations of competing in the pole vault.

Suhr recently was hired as an assistant track and field coach at her alma mater, Roberts Wesleyan University in Rochester, where she is designing a program in which she aims to train and coach experienced pole vaulters and to develop and refine athletes who are taking their first steps in the discipline.

She has taken it from her own path: from executing her first vault as a 22-year-old college student to soaring to a gold medal.

Suhr learned how to fly. Now, she wants to help others soar.

“It’s great to start young, but I don’t like deterring people because they haven’t done this yet,” Suhr said. “Everyone can try pole vaulting. There’s a good camaraderie with your teammates, and I see the excitement they have for each other. And it’s a confidence-booster.

"A lot of my self-esteem grew because of the pole vault, and you always have that standard of, when something happens, there’s a huge sense of accomplishment.”

What Suhr accomplished, why she returned

At Roberts Wesleyan, Suhr was a 6-foot women’s basketball forward who earned a degree in psychology and graduated as the all-time leading scorer (1,819 points). She led the program to the National Christian College Athletic Association championship game in 2004, and was the NCCAA National Player of the Year that year.

She also competed on the track and field team and still holds records in the 55-meter indoor hurdles (8.07 seconds), 100-meter outdoor hurdles (14.58), indoor high jump (5 feet, 5 inches), outdoor high jump (5-foot-5), indoor pole vault (14 feet, 3 1/4 inches), outdoor pole vault (14-2) and javelin (153 feet, 7 inches), and was a multi-time All-American.

What’s remarkable is she didn’t become a pole vaulter until her senior year, in the spring of 2004. Three years later, at the Reebok Grand Prix in New York, she became the first American woman to clear 16 feet.

In addition to competing in the Olympics in Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro (2016), she’s a seven-time American outdoor champion and a six-time indoor champion. She also holds national records in indoor (16 feet, 5 inches) and outdoor (16-1.75) competition. Last week, Roberts Wesleyan inducted her into its athletics hall of fame.

After she retired, she and her husband, Rick – who coached her at Roberts Wesleyan and through her career – enjoyed life. Specifically, not having to travel and not having to train. But as her husband continued to work with pole vaulters and as Suhr continued to transition away from competition, she still had the burn to be involved.

She had opportunities and conversations with programs at quite a few colleges, schools with accomplished track and field programs and with stellar facilities and brand names, not just in track and field but in college athletics. Her alma mater, though, remained in the forefront of her pursuit as she looked for the right opportunity in the right environment.

Roberts Wesleyan, she said, was a small enough school with an enrollment of about 1,800 students, and she knew that she wanted pole vaulting to be among the top-tier events in a program, not lost in the shuffle behind other high-profile track events.

She also knew that success would be a gradual process and not instantaneous, whether that was in recruiting, teaching fundamentals, or even establishing a culture of learning and support for her athletes.

“We always knew there was timing involved in this,” Roberts Wesleyan athletic director Bob Segave said. “Her schedule didn’t even allow something like this, when she was competing at the level she was competing at. But when she announced her retirement, we started talking about some of these things, and she came in to meet with me and said, ‘This is what I’m thinking about. This is what I want to do, and I want to do it at Roberts.’ ”

Those conversation began in late winter. Suhr and Roberts Wesleyan announced Suhr's addition on April 22.

“The vision I have is to build a great program,” Suhr said. “There will be kids who started as a senior in high school or wanted to try it in college. There’s the chance for them to try this. And then I’ll have a group that’s experienced in the pole vault, and they’ll learn technical details. They will train how I trained. And Roberts was willing to say, ‘Yes, let’s invest in this.’ ”

'If you are interested ... I will get you there'

Women’s pole vaulting is still a relatively new discipline. Competition in the girls pole vault in New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association began in 1998, two years before Stacy Dragila of the United States won the gold medal in the first Olympic women’s competition at the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney, Australia.

Less than eight years after Dragila’s gold medal, Suhr earned the silver medal in Beijing, then the gold in London. Now, she will will work with Roberts Wesleyan pole vault coach Chris Brhel, focusing on her twofold design for training different levels of pole vaulting, as well as recruiting athletes to the school.

The night Roberts Wesleyan inducted Suhr into its athletic hall of fame, she was approached by students and alumni about her plans with the track and field program.

Segave said the school has already had interest from athletes since it announced Suhr’s appointment, and he expects upward of 20 pole vaulters to join the program.

“That pitch, I think, is based on her experience,” said Chuck Mancabelli, who coaches pole vaulters at the high school and club levels. “Jenn Suhr didn’t start pole vaulting until late in college, and she was a basketball player who did the long jump and didn’t start (in pole vault) until her husband began coaching her. She began late, but she is awesome at what she does, and on top of the world, at one point.

“What she’s pitching is, if you are great, I will work with you. And if you’re interested in this event, I will get you there, too.”

Mancabelli, who runs the Mac Track Pole Vault Club, can count the number of women who coach pole vaulters in New York on one hand.

Suhr provides a visible presence in Western New York and in Rochester of an elite athlete in a discipline that’s continuing to grow.

"I want women to be involved in this, and in any field,” said Mancabelli, whose four sons compete in the pole vault at the high school and college levels. “Jenn is not just someone you throw in there. She is going to be the best of the best, and I think it’s wonderful for guys to be involved in this, too, and to see her coaching.”

Suhr understands the challenge that will come with coaching. She has to teach in a personalized fashion, because not every pole vaulter or every athlete learns the same way. She has to find the strengths and weaknesses of each individual and maximize or minimize those. But she is also ready to experience the thrill of others reaching new heights, literally and figuratively.

“I don’t care if it’s 8 feet or 15 feet,” she said. “When a kid PRs and knows it, that’s so exciting.”