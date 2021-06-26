Ohio quarterback Mekhi Lynn is UB football's first 2022 commit

Mekhi Lynn is the first player to commit to the University at Buffalo football program's incoming freshman class of 2022.

Lynn, a quarterback from Princeton High School in Cincinnati posted Friday night on his social media accounts that he has committed to the Bulls.

"4 HS All-state QB’s from Ohio in one room. Great day to be a BULL #COMMITTED," Lynn posted on his Twitter account, with a photo of him, UB offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery, UB recruiting coordinator Mike Daniels and UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease.

Lynn is visiting UB's campus this weekend.

Lynn will be a senior this fall and is ranked as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and by Rivals.com. 247Sports ranks Lynn as the No. 28 recruit in Ohio and as the No. 63 quarterback in the country's 2022 class. A dual-threat quarterback, Lynn played for Daniels, who was the head coach at Princeton for the last four seasons and who was hired last month as UB's running backs coach and recruiting coordinator.