Ohio guard Tahj Stavskie signs with Canisius men's basketball

The Canisius men's basketball team announced the signing of Tahj Staveskie, a guard from Sandusky, Ohio, on Thursday. Staveskie is the first player to join the Golden Griffins' 2021 incoming recruiting class.
Staveskie is a 6-foot, 165-pound guard who spent a post-graduate season at SPIRE Institute in northeast Ohio in 2020-21. Staveskie averaged 20 points and six assists a game, and made at least five 3-pointers in eight games last season.
As a senior at Sandusky High School in 2019-20, Staveskie averaged 25.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals. He was a Division II first-team All-Ohio selection in boys basketball.
Rachel Lenzi
College/high school sports enterprise reporter
I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.
