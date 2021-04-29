 Skip to main content
Ohio guard Tahj Stavskie signs with Canisius men's basketball
The Canisius men's basketball team announced the signing of Tahj Staveskie, a guard from Sandusky, Ohio, on Thursday. Staveskie is the first player to join the Golden Griffins' 2021 incoming recruiting class. 

Staveskie is a 6-foot, 165-pound guard who spent a post-graduate season at SPIRE Institute in northeast Ohio in 2020-21. Staveskie averaged 20 points and six assists a game, and made at least five 3-pointers in eight games last season. 

As a senior at Sandusky High School in 2019-20, Staveskie averaged 25.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals. He was a Division II first-team All-Ohio selection in boys basketball.

