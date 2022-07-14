O'Hara graduate Nickelle O'Neil to join Niagara women's basketball

The Cardinal O'Hara-Niagara University pipeline continues in women's basketball, as Niagara announced Thursday that Nickelle O'Neil will join the Purple Eagles this fall.

O'Neil, an O'Hara graduate, will play at Niagara as a graduate transfer. She spent the 2018-19 season at Vincennes (Ind.) University and the 2019-20 season at Niagara County Community College, then played the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons at Saint Peter's of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

In two seasons with the Peacocks, the 5-foot-5 guard averaged 2.4 points, 1.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 58 games. She graduated from Saint Peter's in May.

O'Neil's father, Nick, is the head coach of the O'Hara girls basketball team, and she is one of six Hawks alumni who will play for Big 4 women's basketball programs this season. She joins guards Aaliyah and Angel Parker and forwards Amelia Strong and Jade Rutledge at Niagara, and forward Kiara Johnson at the University at Buffalo.