 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

O'Hara graduate Nickelle O'Neil to join Niagara women's basketball

  • Updated
  • 0
Nickelle O'Neil

Nickelle O'Neil, a senior at St. Peter's and a Cardinal O'Hara graduate, returns to WNY to face Niagara. 

 St. Peter's
Support this work for $1 a month

The Cardinal O'Hara-Niagara University pipeline continues in women's basketball, as Niagara announced Thursday that Nickelle O'Neil will join the Purple Eagles this fall.

O'Neil, an O'Hara graduate, will play at Niagara as a graduate transfer. She spent the 2018-19 season at Vincennes (Ind.) University and the 2019-20 season at Niagara County Community College, then played the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons at Saint Peter's of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. 

In two seasons with the Peacocks, the 5-foot-5 guard averaged 2.4 points, 1.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 58 games. She graduated from Saint Peter's in May. 

O'Neil's father, Nick, is the head coach of the O'Hara girls basketball team, and she is one of six Hawks alumni who will play for Big 4 women's basketball programs this season. She joins guards Aaliyah and Angel Parker and forwards Amelia Strong and Jade Rutledge at Niagara, and forward Kiara Johnson at the University at Buffalo. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Nickelle O'Neil becomes third NCCC hoops star to go Division I

Nickelle O'Neil becomes third NCCC hoops star to go Division I

Missing the chance to play in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Women’s Basketball Championship after it was canceled because of Covid-19 didn’t keep college recruiters from noticing the talent on the Niagara County Community College team. Sophomore guard Nickelle O’Neil of Amherst became the third NCCC player to accept a Division I scholarship offer Wednesday when

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News