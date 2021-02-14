Offensive failures plague Niagara, Bona women in losses

Rider made only two fourth-quarter field goals Sunday, but two of them were 3-pointers by Daija Moses in the last 1:49 and helped the Broncs to a 68-54 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women's basketball victory over Niagara.

The outcome evened the two-game weekend series between the teams in Lawrenceville, N.J.

Rider is 6-17, 5-12 in the MAAC.

There was a 15-point swing in favor of Rider in the third quarter. Niagara owned a 31-23 lead at the half, but Rider made 11 of 15 shots in the third quarter (73.3 percent) and outscored the Purple Eagles 27-12. Niagara then went 4 1/2 minutes without scoring in the fourth quarter to leave Rider firmly in charge.

Maddy Yelle led Niagara's scoring with 18 points and added nine rebounds. Ally Haar had 13 points. Angel Parker (Cardinal O'Hara) had eight rebounds, but struggled with her shooting (1 for 13). Overall, Niagara shot only 29.4 percent (20 for 61) from the field.

Maya Hyacienthe led Rider with 17 points. Makayla Firebaugh had 13. Niagara outrebounded the Broncs 44-29, but had 28 turnovers.

Next for Niagara will be home games against Manhattan on Friday (4 p.m.) and Saturday (5 p.m.) at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.