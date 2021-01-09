Nwandu leads Niagara University men to MAAC victory over Rider

Senior transfer Kobi Nwandu got a taste of winning basketball at his two previous collegiate stops. So, it should be no surprise he is making a positive contribution to the Niagara University men's team.

The 6-foot-6-inch forward from York, Pa., scored 14 of his season-high 21 points in the second half as Niagara pulled away for a 66-55 victory over Rider on Saturday afternoon at the Gallagher Center in the second game of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference series between the teams. The victory evened Niagara's record to 5-5 overall and 4-4 in the MAAC. Rider is 3-8 overall and 3-5 in conference play.

Nwandu followed former coach Patrick Beilein from Le Moyne to Niagara in 2019 after helping the Dolphins to a Northeast-10 Conference title at the NCAA Division II level. Before that he played for an NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championship team in the two years he spent at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania.

After sitting out 2019-20, Nwandu has been making a steady contribution for coach Greg Paulus' Purple Eagles. He's scored in double figures for nine straight games for Niagara after scoring two in the season opener at Syracuse.