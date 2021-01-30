Nwandu, Cintron go on the offensive to lead Niagara University past Monmouth

From the outset Niagara University attacked and the key to its victory wound up being that it never let up.

An aggressive attitude resulted in big-time scoring efforts by Kobi Nwandu and Jordan Cintron as both had career days that enabled the Purple Eagles to earn a weekend split of their two-game series against Monmouth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Nwandu fueled a scintillating start by scoring eight of his game-high 25 points during the opening 4-plus minutes. He and a nearly flawless shooting performance from Cintron repelled a Hawks comeback bid for good as Niagara earned an 83-74 triumph Saturday at the Gallagher Center.

Though Nwandu started fast, he poured in even more in crunch time as he had 16 points during the second half. His jam off an inbounds pass with 11:35 left sparked a six-minute run that saw the Purple Eagles turn a five-point lead into a 19-point bulge. He had 10 points in the spree, while Cintron assisted by scoring five of his career-high 22 points during the blitz.

The total is Nwandu’s most at the Division I level as he scored 29 points for LeMoyne in a 2017 win over Concordia.