Nwandu, Cintron go on the offensive to lead Niagara University past Monmouth

From the outset Niagara University attacked and the key to its victory wound up being that it never let up.
An aggressive attitude resulted in big-time scoring efforts by Kobi Nwandu and Jordan Cintron as both had career days that enabled the Purple Eagles to earn a weekend split of their two-game series against Monmouth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
Nwandu fueled a scintillating start by scoring eight of his game-high 25 points during the opening 4-plus minutes. He and a nearly flawless shooting performance from Cintron repelled a Hawks comeback bid for good as Niagara earned an 83-74 triumph Saturday at the Gallagher Center.
Though Nwandu started fast, he poured in even more in crunch time as he had 16 points during the second half. His jam off an inbounds pass with 11:35 left sparked a six-minute run that saw the Purple Eagles turn a five-point lead into a 19-point bulge. He had 10 points in the spree, while Cintron assisted by scoring five of his career-high 22 points during the blitz.
The total is Nwandu’s most at the Division I level as he scored 29 points for LeMoyne in a 2017 win over Concordia.
“They did a really nice job finishing around the rim,” Niagara coach Greg Paulus said. “I thought those two guys really played well, and also did a nice job sharing the basketball and creating opportunities for others. … We were really connected out there and playing with great energy and competitive spirit.”
The win is NU’s second in six games and snapped a two-game losing streak. Pandemic pending, Niagara (7-9, 6-8 MAAC) returns to action at Gallagher Center on Feb. 12 against Siena.
What a difference a day made at Monteagle Ridge. A slow start enabled a Hawks (8-5, 8-4) team that likes to play at a fast pace to get the upper hand Friday in what wound up as a 77-67 victory. Niagara turned the tables Saturday.
The Purple Eagles bolted to leads of 14-5 and 26-13. They made 9 of their first 12 shots and in a sign of things to come dished the ball well as an NU player earned assists on six of those. For the game, the Purple Eagles shot 51.9% and finished with 17 assists on 28 baskets.
“The start was important for sure,” Paulus said. “The first game we played them it was 10-9 and then they had a really explosive run so for us each timeout, each huddle was trying to reemphasize and focus on those detail to try to prevent them from making a run. We were fortunate they missed some shots and we were able to make a few extra plays.”
Cintron, a transfer from Longwood, sank 8 of 8 shots from the floor – setting a career-high for field goals made in a game and matched his career-high for attempts in a game. His previous in-game high was 15 points in November 2019 against Northern Illinois. He also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Cintron scored 14 of his points after halftime. A missed foul shot prevented him from making all seven of his free-throw attempts against the Hawks.
Cintron came into Saturday averaging 5.8 points per game and had scored just two points in his three previous games.
“I think he did a really good job attacking the rim in the post," Paulus said. "He attacked the rim off the dribble. The energy that he plays with, the toughness you could really feel his presence at both ends of the floor. … He was very, very efficient with his offensive execution and then solid on the defensive end of the floor.”
Greg Kuakumensah finished with 10 points and six assists for NU, which led 43-37 at halftime.
Donovann Toatley had 17 points to lead Monmouth.