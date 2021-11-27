Northern Iowa upsets No. 16 St. Bonaventure 90-80

ALLEGANY – On Friday, St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach Mark Schmidt lamented his team’s inability to play a complete game.
A day later, the Bonnies wiped out a 19-point deficit in the second half, but they couldn’t complete the comeback in an 90-80 upset loss to Northern Iowa.
"They know they’re not a finished product," Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said. "They know there’s a lot of work we need to do, in all areas, to be successful. They understand it’s early in the year and we’ve got 30 more games to go. No team stays the same."
The Panthers hit 15 3-pointers, including nine by A.J. Green, and handed the No. 16 Bonnies their first loss of the season.
Green finished with a game-high 35 points, while Kyle Lofton led the No. 16 Bonnies (5-1) with 21 points. Dominick Welch added 20 on Saturday at the Reilly Center.
The Bonnies used a 10-2 run early in the first half to build an 18-10 lead against the Panthers, but midway through the first half, Austin Phyfe’s 3-pointer gave UNI its first lead since early in the game at 24-22, and the Panthers stayed within at least four points of the Bonnies in the next six minutes.
With less than five minutes left in the half, Nate Heise’s jumper tied the game at 30-30, but out of the final media timeout, Welch’s 3-pointer gave the Bonnies a 33-30 lead with 3:16 left in the half.
But Green scored the next 11 points – on three 3-pointers and a pair of free throws after he was fouled by Jaren Holmes – to open the Panthers’ lead to 41-33 with 1:40 left, which forced the Bonnies to call a timeout.
Then, Green hit his sixth 3-pointer with under a minute left, and after Lofton’s free throw with 33.6 seconds left, Green closed the half with his seventh 3-pointer, which gave the Panthers a 47-34 lead at halftime.
Phyfe scored five points in the first two minutes of the second half and helped Northern Iowa open its lead to 55-36, but the Bonnies used a 26-7 run and Jaren Holmes tied the game at 62-62 on a thundering dunk off a defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi, which helped the Bonnies erase what was once a 19-point deficit.
The Panthers, however, opened their lead to as many as five points with 6:54 left on a free throw by Cole Henry. Then, with 3:16 left in the game, Nate Heise’s 3-pointer stood after video review – a buzzer-beater of sorts – that opened Northern Iowa’s lead to 80-72.
With 1:27 left, Lofton’s free throws cut the Panthers’ lead to 86-80, but Northern Iowa made all four of its free throws down the stretch to close the win – its first over a Division I opponent this season.