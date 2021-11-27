Northern Iowa upsets No. 16 St. Bonaventure 90-80

ALLEGANY – On Friday, St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach Mark Schmidt lamented his team’s inability to play a complete game.

A day later, the Bonnies wiped out a 19-point deficit in the second half, but they couldn’t complete the comeback in an 90-80 upset loss to Northern Iowa.

St. Bonaventure basketball targets improvement when it hosts Northern Iowa "They know they’re not a finished product," Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said. "They know there’s a lot of work we need to do, in all areas, to be successful. They understand it’s early in the year and we’ve got 30 more games to go. No team stays the same."

The Panthers hit 15 3-pointers, including nine by A.J. Green, and handed the No. 16 Bonnies their first loss of the season.

Green finished with a game-high 35 points, while Kyle Lofton led the No. 16 Bonnies (5-1) with 21 points. Dominick Welch added 20 on Saturday at the Reilly Center.

The Bonnies used a 10-2 run early in the first half to build an 18-10 lead against the Panthers, but midway through the first half, Austin Phyfe’s 3-pointer gave UNI its first lead since early in the game at 24-22, and the Panthers stayed within at least four points of the Bonnies in the next six minutes.

With less than five minutes left in the half, Nate Heise’s jumper tied the game at 30-30, but out of the final media timeout, Welch’s 3-pointer gave the Bonnies a 33-30 lead with 3:16 left in the half.