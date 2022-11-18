Noah Thomasson scores 29 points as Niagara men register first win

Noah Thomasson scored 29 points and Braxton Bayless added 14 to lead Niagara to a 73-64 victory over Central Arkansas in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference/Atlantic Sun Challenge in Dublin, Ireland.

The victory was the first of the season for the Purple Eagles (1-2), who will take on Stetson today at noon.

Down 5-4 early in the contest, Thomasson made back-to-back jumpers and Bryce Moore converted a layup to give Niagara a 10-5 lead. The Purple Eagles didn’t trail again in the half and led 33-26 at the break.

The Bears (2-2) cut the lead to 67-63 on a layup by Ibbe Klintman with 2:10 remaining in the game, but Thomasson sank two free throws with 1:56 to go and Bayless made a layup with 1:12 left to give Niagara some breathing room.

Thomasson made 12 of 18 shots from the field. He was 0-for-4 on 3-point attempts.

Bayless also had team-highs of eight rebounds and five assists.

Camren Hunter led Central Arkansas with 23 points. Eddy Kayouloud and Collin Cooper each added 14.