No third strike for Bona women in A-10 play

Going for a third-straight victory over Davidson this season, St. Bonaventure lost to the Wildcats, 69-61, Wednesday afternoon in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference women's basketball championships at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.

The Bonnies (6-15) had recorded two victories this season in a two-game sweep of Davidson on Feb. 7 and 8 at the Reilly Center. Davidson (9-13) didn't go down for the count this time.

The Wildcats went on a 9-0 run to take a 29-21 lead in the second quarter and led the rest of the way. A 7-0 run brought the Bonnies to within 60-57 with 4:57 left in the fourth quarter.

A 3-pointer by Olivia Brown and two baskets by freshman guard Maddie Dziezgowski made up the Bona run. Davidson answered with a 3-pointer by Katie Turner. The Bonnies managed only two baskets the rest of the way while Davidson closed it out with six free throws in eight attempts by Cassidy Gould, who was high scorer in the game with 25 points.

Junior Asianae Johnson led the Bonnies with 18 points. Tori Harris, another junior, had 17. Brown had nine points for Bona, all on 3-pointers.

Davidson made 27 of 67 shots (40.3%) to 25 of 64 for Bona (39.1%). The Wildcats made 7 of 15 3-point tries compared to 6 of 21 for the Bonnies.