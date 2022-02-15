No longer NCAA Tournament lock, Bonnies need strong late-season showing

Bona’s schedule, at first glance, works in its favor. Its next four opponents are no higher than 10th in the Atlantic 10 standings as of Tuesday (UMass 10th, Duquesne 13th, Rhode Island 11th and Saint Joseph’s 12th), and none of those teams are higher than 122 in the NET.

Bona closes the season at VCU on March 1 and against Richmond at the Reilly Center on March 4.

But the Bonnies also know they’ll play games much like the wins against Saint Louis in that every minute and every possession matters, and teams can make runs that turn what appears to be a blowout into a tight game in the final minutes.

Ultimately, it’s up to the Bonnies to get themselves in contention for the NCAA Tournament. The Bonnies have to win games, and aim to play their best basketball in Washington.

“If we play how we’ve been playing, we can be really dangerous and win games,” Osunniyi said.

Inside low for Osunniyi