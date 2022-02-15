No longer NCAA Tournament lock, Bonnies need strong late-season showing

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team gained a healthy amount of confidence this week after notching back-to-back wins against Saint Louis.
However, six regular-season games remain for the Bonnies, beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday against UMass at the Reilly Center in Allegany, and the Bonnies need to capitalize on the remainder of their schedule, including four games against teams that are in the bottom half of the 14-team Atlantic 10 Conference standings.
The pair of wins against the Billikens should pay dividends for the Bonnies (15-7, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), who completed the season sweep in a rare back-to-back, home-and-home series that started Friday with Bona’s 68-61 win at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo.
A run of wins would give the Bonnies (15-7, 7-4 Atlantic 10) momentum to propel them into the Atlantic 10 Tournament, which begins March 9 in Washington D.C., but they’re not a lock for the NCAA Tournament, which unveils its 68-team field March 13, and begins March 15 with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.
Bona’s best bet to make the field for a second year in a row is to repeat as Atlantic 10 Tournament champions.
The Bonnies are nowhere near the bubble. They began Tuesday 87th in the NET Rankings, the sorting tool used by the NCAA Tournament committee to help determine the field. They’re 3-3 in games against Quadrant 1 opponents, 3-3 against Quadrant 2 opponents, 2-1 against Quad 3 opponents and 7-0 against Quad 4 opponents. Five of the Bonnies’ seven losses are by at least 10 points, including a 86-49 defeat at the hands of Virginia Tech on Dec. 17 in Charlotte.
The Bonnies lived up to a big-game billing, but a late offensive surge couldn't lift the Bonnies in an 81-76 loss to Davidson, despite Jalen Adaway's free throws with 10.8 seconds left that cut Davidson's lead to 79-76.
Bonnies center Osun Osunniyi said his team is placing an emphasis on staying together.
“Not listening to the outside noise, just knowing that we’re able to do the things we need to do to win games,” Osunniyi said. “The seniors, making sure us five are staying together and make sure the young guys are still locked in and helping us get better in practice every single day.
“It’s just us staying together, just being a team. Not letting anybody get their heads down at any point in time in the season.”
Running the table in the final six games of the regular season likely won’t be enough to get Bona an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament. Furthermore, there’s a growing likelihood that the Atlantic 10 could be a one-bid league, with the tournament champion earning the lone spot. On Tuesday, Dayton was the highest conference team in the NET rankings at 57, ahead of Davidson (60), Saint Louis (61), VCU (66) and Richmond (86).
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi included only one Atlantic 10 team in his newest mock bracket, released Tuesday: Davidson, as a 12 seed.
However, he categorized the Bonnies and Dayton among seven mid-major teams that are “rising.”
February 15, 2022
Bona’s schedule, at first glance, works in its favor. Its next four opponents are no higher than 10th in the Atlantic 10 standings as of Tuesday (UMass 10th, Duquesne 13th, Rhode Island 11th and Saint Joseph’s 12th), and none of those teams are higher than 122 in the NET.
Bona closes the season at VCU on March 1 and against Richmond at the Reilly Center on March 4.
But the Bonnies also know they’ll play games much like the wins against Saint Louis in that every minute and every possession matters, and teams can make runs that turn what appears to be a blowout into a tight game in the final minutes.
Ultimately, it’s up to the Bonnies to get themselves in contention for the NCAA Tournament. The Bonnies have to win games, and aim to play their best basketball in Washington.
“If we play how we’ve been playing, we can be really dangerous and win games,” Osunniyi said.
Inside low for Osunniyi
Osunniyi, Bona’s center, may be one of the best inside players in the Atlantic 10, but he had a season-low three rebounds Monday against Saint Louis. Osunniyi is averaging 7.5 rebounds and is one of three players tied for third in the conference, behind Fordham’s Chuba Ohams (11.2 per game) and George Mason and former Health Sciences standout Davonte Gaines (8.3).
“We need him to get more than three rebounds, but from an offensive standpoint, I thought he was terrific,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said after beating the Billikens.
Osunniyi also had only three rebounds against Virginia Tech in December.
Jalen Adaway and Dominick Welch picked up the slack on the boards against the Billikens, each with six rebounds.
Schmidt, though, praised Osunniyi’s aggressiveness inside. He scored 21 points, blocked three shots and had a pair of first-half dunks against Saint Louis, including one that made ESPN’s Top 10 plays of the day Monday.
Game of the week
Niagara men at Canisius, 1 p.m. Saturday, Koessler Athletic Center: The second stanza of the Battle of the Bridge takes place Saturday at Canisius. The Purple Eagles defeated the Golden Griffins 68-58 on Jan. 13 at the Gallagher Center. The Griffs and the Purple Eagles are coming off losses on the road, and need wins down the stretch to help with playoff positioning. The Purple Eagles (6-9, 11-13) are tied with Marist for eighth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, and the Griffs (8-18, 4-11) need wins to climb out of last place in the 11-team MAAC.