MADISON, Wis. – It’s likely that nobody saw the University at Buffalo football team going into halftime down by only four points to the No. 19 team in the country. Wisconsin probably didn’t even see it happening on their home field, even though the Badgers are in the process of incorporating a new offense.

With a new quarterback, the Badgers worked to find their footing in the early goings against the Bulls on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Sparked by a pair of running backs, though the Badgers opened a four-point halftime lead to as many as 21 in the second half of a 38-17 win against UB. Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen scored second-half touchdowns to fuel the Badgers, and combined to rush for 298 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries.

How it happened

Wisconsin needed 11 plays on its second drive of the game to take a 7-0 lead on Mellusi’s 1-yard touchdown run, which stood after review, with 7:16 left in the first quarter. The Badgers had five first downs, and eight of their 11 plays were rushing plays; Mellusi and Allen, Wisconsin’s tandem running backs, combined for 51 yards on the scoring drive.

On the next drive, UB quarterback Cole Snyder connected with DJ Harding on third-and-4 from the UB 41 for a 51-yard reception. Two plays later, Cole Harrity’s 7-yard catch in the back of the end zone helped the Bulls tie the game at 7-7 with 5:07 left in the first.

Devin Grant’s 34-yard interception return put the Bulls at the Wisconsin 16 less than three minutes into the second quarter, but Marlyn Johnson couldn’t hold onto what appeared to be a scoring pass from Snyder on third down, and Alex McNulty’s 34-yard field-goal attempt a little more than three minutes into the second went wide left.

Then, on Wisconsin’s final drive of the half, Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai extended Wisconsin’s drive on third-and-3 from the Bulls 48 by deking linebacker Shaun Dolac to reach the UB 45. Three plays later, with the Badgers at the 29, Chimere Dike’s 29-yard touchdown catch gave the Badgers a 14-7 lead with a minute left in the half.

The Bulls moved to the Wisconsin 35 on five plays in the final minute, but Wisconsin broke up Snyder’s pass intended for Boobie Curry, and McNulty’s 53-yard field goal cut Wisconsin’s lead to 14-10 at halftime.

Wisconsin needed one play and 15 seconds to break this one open midway through the third quarter, on Mellusi's 89-yard scoring run. Mellusi beat Marcus Fuqua on a cut and then split two more defenders before heading to the end zone, which gave the Badgers a 21-10 lead with 8:28 left in the third.

Here’s the 89-yard TD run by Chez Mellusi vs. UB. pic.twitter.com/0eNGVeXHOv — Rachel Lenzi 💁🏻‍♀️😎 (@rachelmlenzi) September 2, 2023

Allen then gave the Badgers a 28-10 lead on a 6-yard touchdown run with 2:37 left in the third, after his 37-yard run set up the scoring play, and Nathanial Vakos’ 37-yard field goal 1:15 into the fourth opened Wisconsin’s lead to 31-10.

Shaun Dolac’s 32-yard interception return set up Cole Harrity's 3-yard touchdown catch three plays later, with 7:43 left. Allen scored his second touchdown for the Badgers with 6:38 left, on a 22-yard run.

Cole Snyder finds Cole Harrity for the touchdown! pic.twitter.com/O9mKCpPTbR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

Top players

UB: Cole Snyder, QB: 26 for 41 passing, 194 yards, two touchdown passes.

Wisconsin: Chez Mellusi, RB: 13 carries for 157 yards, two touchdowns.

What’s next

UB hosts Fordham in its home opener at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at UB Stadium.