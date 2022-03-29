NIT: St. Bonaventure-Xavier basketball scouting report

Bona has won 11 of its last 13 games, including all three of their NIT games on the road: 76-68 March 15 at Colorado; 70-68 March 18 at Oklahoma and 52-51 March 20 at Virginia.

Bona is a defense first-team that has allowed its opponents an average of 65.9 points per game. In a way the Bonnies met their match against Virginia, a traditionally defensive-minded program that has success slowing down its opponents’ offense. Bona coach Mark Schmidt said after the win against the Cavaliers that “usually when you play Virginia and you’re down by five, it’s like you’re down by 15.”

The Bonnies boast center Osun Osunniyi, a defensive stalwart who has blocked 90 shots and averages 7.7 rebounds per game, as well as a rotation of dynamic guards in Kyle Lofton (12.7 points per game), Jalen Adaway (15.7 ppg), Dominick Welch (11.9 ppg) and Jaren Holmes (15.7 ppg).

Bona’s shortcoming, though, is that it has little tested depth, as Schmidt relies on his starters to play ironman-type minutes; its four guards average at least 37.4 minutes per game.