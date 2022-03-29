NIT: St. Bonaventure-Xavier basketball scouting report

Here is a scouting report for the National Invitation Tournament semifinal between St. Bonaventure and Xavier:
Tipoff: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Madison Square Garden, New York.
TV: ESPN.
Latest line: St. Bonaventure is a two-point favorite.
What’s at stake? After a quick exit from the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on March 11 in Washington, D.C., the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team was not in line for a berth in the NCAA Tournament. A few days later, when the Bonnies learned they had received a bid to the National Invitation Tournament, they set a goal for themselves: Win the whole thing.
The Bonnies need a pair of victories to do that, and to capture the program’s first NIT championship since 1977. Xavier, meanwhile, is playing for a chance at its first NIT championship since 1958.
The Xavier-Bona winner advances to the NIT championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Madison Square Garden, and will face either Texas A&M or Washington State.
About the Musketeers: The Bonnies will meet a former Atlantic 10 foe in Xavier; the Musketeers played in the A-10 from 1995-2013, before joining the revamped Big East Conference less than 10 years ago.
Under interim head coach Jonas Hayes, the Musketeers rallied from 10 points down early in the second half, then rallied from nine points down with less than seven minutes left to beat Vanderbilt, 75-73, in an NIT quarterfinal Tuesday in Cincinnati. Boosted by Nate Johnson’s 12 points in the final 12 minutes, the Musketeers used an 18-7 run to close the game.
Earning a berth in the NIT continues a roller-coaster postseason for Xavier, which parted ways with head coach Travis Steele on March 16 after four seasons, and announced the hire of Sean Miller as its new coach; Miller previously coach Xavier from 2004-09. The Musketeers also lost guard Paul Scruggs, its second-leading scorer (11.7 points per game) who sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in Xavier’s second-round win against Florida. Scruggs also averaged 4.1 assists per game.
Like the Bonnies, the Musketeers boast height inside in 7-foot forward Jack Nunge, who averages 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. But they also utilize inside depth, as 6-foot-9 forward Jack Freemantle is averaging 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 27.7 minutes in 28 games.
About the Bonnies: The Bonnies are one of the rare college basketball lineups with five starters who have scored at least 1,000 points. This season, only Bona, Notre Dame, Florida and UAB each has at least five active 1,000-point scorers.
Bona has won 11 of its last 13 games, including all three of their NIT games on the road: 76-68 March 15 at Colorado; 70-68 March 18 at Oklahoma and 52-51 March 20 at Virginia.
Bona is a defense first-team that has allowed its opponents an average of 65.9 points per game. In a way the Bonnies met their match against Virginia, a traditionally defensive-minded program that has success slowing down its opponents’ offense. Bona coach Mark Schmidt said after the win against the Cavaliers that “usually when you play Virginia and you’re down by five, it’s like you’re down by 15.”
The Bonnies boast center Osun Osunniyi, a defensive stalwart who has blocked 90 shots and averages 7.7 rebounds per game, as well as a rotation of dynamic guards in Kyle Lofton (12.7 points per game), Jalen Adaway (15.7 ppg), Dominick Welch (11.9 ppg) and Jaren Holmes (15.7 ppg).
Bona’s shortcoming, though, is that it has little tested depth, as Schmidt relies on his starters to play ironman-type minutes; its four guards average at least 37.4 minutes per game.
Outlook: The Bonnies have to set the pace at the perimeter, as they have four experienced guards with endurance. Bona, though, has to find a way to match Xavier’s two inside options and size in Nunge and Freemantle. The Musketeers average 37.2 rebounds per game and are allowing opponents 34.6 rebounds per game; Bona enters averaging 33.8 rebounds per game, while yielding 33.5 per game.