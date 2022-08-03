Nine Bulls to watch as UB football opens preseason practices Thursday

​An offs​​eason of roster turnover and coaching changes concludes for the UB football team when it opens preseason practices Thursday morning at UB Stadium.

Picked to finish third in the MAC East Division in the conference’s preseason media poll, the Bulls look to rebound from a 4-8 record in Maurice Linguist’s first season as head coach in 2021. UB’s 2022 roster includes 21 players who transferred from FBS and FCS programs during the offseason, an incoming class of 15 freshmen and junior-college transfers, and four new assistant coaches and coordinators.

The Bulls open the season at noon Sept. 3 at Maryland. Here’s a look at three returning players, three FBS transfers and three newcomers to watch for UB.

​Returning players to watch

James Patters​​on, linebacker: Patterson used his extra year of eligibility from the Covid-19 pandemic to return to the Bulls for a fifth season. A first-team All-MAC selection in 2021, Patterson led UB and was second in the MAC with 116 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He’s on three preseason watch lists for 2022: the Chuck Bednarik Award (outstanding defensive player in college football), the Dick Butkus Award (top linebacker) and the Bronko Nagurski Award (top defensive player).

Quian Williams, wide receiver: Williams emerged as UB’s top receiver as a transfer from Eastern Michigan last season, and was fifth in the MAC in receiving yards (835) and receiving yards per game (69.58). He’s on the Fred Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list (top wide receiver), and he will have more reinforcements this year, as the Bulls should get more production from Jamari Gassett, and have added wide receivers Justin Marshall and Boobie Curry as transfers.

Daymond Williams, defensive tackle: Williams joined UB last season as a transfer from Cisco College in Texas, and became a second-team All-MAC selection after registering 46 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups and one quarterback hurry. Williams is on the Outland Trophy watch list (top interior defensive lineman); he has size (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) and quickness, and UB will count on him as an interior pass-rush option.

FBS transfers to watch

Cole Snyder, quarterback: Snyder, a Southwestern High School product, joined the Bulls as a midyear transfer and is one of four quarterbacks competing for the starting spot. Snyder played in nine games and completed 21 of 31 passes for 165 yards with one touchdown in three seasons at Rutgers. In a crop of quarterbacks with limited in-game experience, Snyder may be the front-runner ahead of Casey Case, Matt Myers and Brian Plummer.

Sidney Walker, center/offensive line: Walker joins the Bulls as a graduate transfer from Connecticut, where he started nine games at center in 2021. Walker will compete for the starting job at center, on an offensive line that returns only one starter in Gabe Wallace, who started 12 games at right tackle or at guard in 2021.

Justin Marshall, wide receiver: A graduate transfer from Louisville, Marshall joins a receiving corps that is robust on paper, and should give the Bulls extra punch, particularly in tandem with Williams. Marshall, who is 6-3, caught 36 passes for 544 yards and a touchdown in four seasons at Louisville, including 322 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

Newcomers to watch

Brandon Bailey, defensive coordinator/safeties coach: Bailey replaces Joe Cauthen as defensive coordinator, and was a defensive assistant at Texas A&M for the last three seasons. This is Bailey’s first job as an FBS coordinator, and while he will work with an experienced group of defensive linemen and linebackers, he will have to bring together a secondary that has at least five transfers. Bailey will oversee – and aim to improve – a defense that allowed an average of 29.9 points and 416.3 yards in 12 games, including 221.2 passing yards per game in 2021. UB also allowed 20 passing touchdowns, and its defense had only three interceptions and allowed nearly 12 yards per completion last season.

Nik McMillan, wide receiver: McMillan is an incoming freshman who played at Canisius High School, but who spent last season at Wise High School in Maryland, where he caught 38 passes for 867 yards and 13 touchdowns. He caught 18 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns in the spring of 2021 for Canisius and was a first-team All-Western New York pick. As a sophomore in 2019, McMillan had 662 yards and five touchdowns on 41 catches and helped Canisius win the New York State Catholic Athletic Association championship.

Jayden Oliver, cornerback: Oliver was one of the defensive standouts in the spring game, registering seven tackles while primarily covering Marshall. 247Sports ranked Oliver, a 6-3 cornerback, as the No. 24 junior-college recruit in the country for the 2022 cycle. He joined the Bulls as a midyear transfer after two seasons at New Mexico Military Institute, where he had 36 tackles and six interceptions, and helped the Broncos win the NJCAA Division I championship.