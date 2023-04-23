Nik McMillan is keenly aware of the gaping holes that face the University at Buffalo football team’s wide receivers as they prepare for the 2023 season.

McMillan isn’t daunted by the idea of his team having to replace Quian Williams and Justin Marshall, its top two receivers in 2022. Instead, McMillan is taking on the challenge of being one of the next wide receivers to make an impact for the Bulls.

“Losing those two, those were our two main leaders,” McMillan said of Williams and Marshall. “We’re looking for leadership in the receivers room, and I took that personal. I felt like I was one of the ones who has to step up and, you know, be a guy.”

McMillan, a former Canisius High School football standout who spent his senior year at Wise High School in Maryland in 2021, took a big step toward that goal Sunday afternoon. He caught a pair of touchdowns, a 28-yard pass from Gunnar Gray less than four minutes into the second quarter, and a 73-yard pass from C.J. Ogbonna early in the second half that helped the White team defeat the Blue team 25-7 at UB Stadium.

“It’s my first spring game, and it ended with a bang,” said McMillan, who caught four passes for 134 yards. “I feel like I played with a lot of confidence, a lot more confidence. A lot more swag. I feel like I’m playing like my old self at Canisius.

“I came in with confidence, and I grew upon it. Last season, redshirting, I learned a lot from 'Q' Williams and Justin Marshall. I took what they had and ran with it.”

McMillan’s first touchdown opened the White team’s lead to 15-7. Then, 55 seconds into the third quarter, McMillan’s second touchdown stretched the White team’s lead to 25-7.

McMillan and teammate Marlyn Johnson, who had eight catches for 56 yards for the White team, both bring length and speed. McMillan is 6-foot-1 and Johnson is 6-foot-4. They should help a position group that lost more than 1,500 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns after the departures of Marshall and Williams, who opted to pursue professional football after the 2022 season.

“Nik is one of the guys that we had to beat half of the Mid-American Conference to recruit,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said.

“You’re seeing some of the young talent getting developed for us, that we’re going to really lean on and count on, for the upcoming season.”

Mack attack: Khalil Mack, one of UB’s all-time greats and a linebacker with the Los Angeles Chargers, attended UB’s spring game, nearly nine years after the Oakland Raiders (now the Las Vegas Raiders) selected him in the first round of the NFL draft in May of 2014 – at No. 5. It is the highest a UB player has ever been drafted.

Mack has quietly returned to UB in recent years. For example, he was in attendance when his younger brother, Ledarius, was honored on UB’s senior day in November of 2019, but there was little fanfare surrounding his visit.

This time, there was some hype. Mack addressed the crowd at UB Stadium during the second quarter and spoke with the Bulls in the locker room at halftime.

“It’s a culture you want to build, a culture that’s being set here, and maybe ways guys didn’t even know about. It’s about spreading that knowledge and making sure the next generation knows about it,” Khalil Mack told The Buffalo News.

In a continuing effort to engage program alumni, Linguist said he reached out to Mack. Linguist was a defensive backs coach on Jeff Quinn’s staff at UB during the 2012 and 2013 seasons, Mack’s final two years at UB.

“That’s the power of relationships,” Linguist said. “That’s the power of lifelong relationships. It was a text, and us getting on the phone within five minutes. ‘What do you want me to do?’ … ‘Can you pull up, can you come out here to the spring game? Come talk to the team?’ … ‘Coach, I’ll be there.’

“How selfless he is, the kind of schedule he has, to come out here, to see all the fans? I want to honor him. He’s the standard.”

Quarterbacks showing: Linguist made it clear after the spring game that Southwestern graduate Cole Snyder will be UB’s starting quarterback this season, despite a less-than stellar showing Sunday. Snyder rotated with Mike DePillo and Richie Watts at quarterback for the Blue team and completed 10 of 23 passes for 102 yards. Snyder threw a 61-yard touchdown to Mark Anthony Scott on the opening drive of the game, but was intercepted twice.

But if Snyder is, in fact, the starter, then Gray and Ogbonna established a competition for the No. 2 quarterback. Gray, a transfer from College of San Mateo (Calif.), and Ogbonna, a transfer from Southeast Missouri State, rotated at quarterback for the White team. Gray was 11 for 22 passing for 148 yards and a touchdown, and was intercepted once. Ogbonna was 6 for 9 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown – the 73-yard scoring pass to McMillan – and was intercepted once.

For the Blue team, DePillo was 1 for 3 passing for 11 yards and was intercepted once, and Watts was 0 for 5 passing.

“We're going to continue to set the depth chart and the depth behind (Snyder) going into summer and in the training camp,” Linguist said. “Kind of how we did it, this time a year ago, before we named the No. 2 and No. 3 guys. Gunnar Gray’s in the running, Mike DePillo, Richie Watts, C.J. Ogbonna, we have four guys in that are battling for that second, third and fourth spot, and we’ll announce that during training camp, that’s probably how I envision that.”

Getting Giggie with it: Joseph Giggie, a redshirt freshman from Fairport, was the most productive of UB’s running backs in pads Sunday afternoon, with 120 yards on 34 carries.

The Bulls faced a lack of depth at running back this spring. Ron Cook Jr., UB’s second-leading rusher in 2022 (600 yards on 139 carries), didn’t practice this spring as he continues to recover from an injury he sustained in November. Mike Washington, UB’s leading rusher last season (625 yards on 150 carries), and Dylan Kedzior, a junior-college All-American from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, were not in pads for the spring game.

Giggie maximized his opportunity, as he had 34 of the White team’s 37 carries.

“Starting off, I’m a walk-on, so not too many reps, but throughout the spring, we’ve got guys dropping out and stuff, so it was just getting more and more reps, more and more opportunities to get better and show what I can do,” Giggie said. “Then, I ended up starting for the spring game, and I just went out there, tried to have fun and did the best I could.”

Who was there: Mack was the big name at UB’s spring game, but there were other notables, including new Bulls men’s basketball coach George Halcovage III and women’s soccer coach Shawn Burke, who were the honorary coaches for the split-squad teams. Bennett High School football coach Steve McDuffie and members of the Tigers coaching staff were at the game.