Nichols forward Brianna Barr-Buday commits to UB women's basketball

Brianna Barr-Buday, a 6-foot-2 junior forward from the Nichols School, has verbally committed to the University at Buffalo women's basketball team, she announced on social media Wednesday night.

She is the first member of the Class of 2024 to commit to UB and coach Becky Burke.

Barr-Buday was named to the All-Catholic second team and was an All-Western New York large schools honorable mention selection last season as a sophomore.

She played for the Grand Island junior varsity team as a seventh-grader and was moved to varsity in eighth grade. She played for the Vikings for two years, including a freshman season in which she averaged 17.7 points and 14.5 rebounds, before transferring to Nichols for her sophomore year.

Barr-Budday averaged 14.5 points and 11 rebounds last season and shot 51% from the field and continued to gain recruiting attention from her summer of AAU basketball.