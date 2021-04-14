 Skip to main content
Niagara's Nick MacDonald enters transfer portal
Niagara's Nick MacDonald enters transfer portal

Niagara Purple Eagles 68 Fairfield Stags 51

Niagara Purple Eagles guard Nick MacDonald (22) rebounds the ball away from Fairfield Stags forward Zach Crisler (20) at Gallagher Center on Niagara University campus in Lewiston.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Nick MacDonald, a former Canisius High School standout, has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Niagara men's basketball program. 

VerbalCommits.com originally reported that MacDonald had entered the portal, which a Niagara athletic spokesperson confirmed Wednesday to The News. 

In 20 games this season, MacDonald, a 6-foot-5 forward/guard, averaged 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game. As a freshman in 2019-20, MacDonald averaged 4.5 points and one rebound per game in 32 games, including two starts. 

MacDonald is the son of Daemen men's basketball coach Mike MacDonald.

Nick MacDonald originally committed to Niagara in May 2019, after he played a postgraduate season at St. Thomas More in Oakdale, Conn. 

Earlier this week, the Purple Eagles got a commitment from 6-foot-7 forward Sam Iorio, who averaged 7.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 25 games last season at South Alabama.

Baylor cut down the nets and Gonzaga’s hopes for an undefeated season Monday night, so now we shift our attention to next year.
