Niagara University formally introduced the addition of its women’s bowling program Tuesday.

The addition marks the Purple Eagles’ 19th overall and 11th women’s sports program, which will begin play in October.

Niagara will absorb much of Medaille University’s women’s bowling program including Mavericks head coach Jeff Walsh and assistant coach Peggy Kuhn as well as several bowlers. Walsh said six bowlers will transfer from Medaille in addition to one previous recruit for a roster of seven. Medaille’s 2022-23 roster featured 12 bowlers, 11 of which were either juniors, sophomores and freshmen.

“We are proud and honored to be bringing a program from Medaille to Niagara that has a successful track record,” Niagara associate vice president for athletics Simon Gray said at Classic Lanes in Kenmore. “They’re doing exactly what we want to do in all of our programs, winning conference championships and participating in the NCAA Tournament.”

The new program comes after Medaille announced May 15 that the university would close at the end of August because of financial instability. A proposed merger between Medaille and Trocaire College unexpectedly had fallen through days earlier.

“I would say it's a bittersweet day,” Walsh said. “It's kind of sad on one aspect, but super exciting on the other side, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Medaille, a Division III program, competed in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference and won its sixth consecutive AMCC Tournament title in 2023, advancing to the NCAA Tournament. The Mavericks also faced Division I and II programs, finishing the year 88-34 and ranking 21st nationally among all NCAA programs in the final National TenPin Coaches Association poll. Walsh served as either an assistant or head coach for all the AMCC titles, including a 2019 regular-season title.

“As we were looking the last couple of years really to possibly expanding our sport offerings at Niagara University, bowling seemed to be a natural,” Gray said.

Niagara had monitored Medaille’s success over the past few years, mostly for the program’s success and commitment to the sport, Gray said. They had questioned how that success could translate to Niagara.

Gray said the athletic department considered “several” sports in its expansion, but bowling had emerged as one that was “very likely.” Niagara considered several factors in its expansion, Gray said. The new program had to make sense from an NCAA standpoint. Geographically, the sport had to be within its recruiting and competitive bases. On a larger scale, the sport had to be one in which the Purple Eagles could be competitive at the national level.

“The groundwork had been laid, but certainly not for what eventually ended up happening,” said Gray, who added that the plan picked up once the merger failed.

Walsh described Medaille’s announcement to close as an “extremely sad day,” especially because of the program’s success since Walsh had joined the staff in 2016-17. Kuhn joined the program two years ago. Walsh said that he and Kuhn have been “cautiously optimistic” because of the small rebuild at Niagara, but added that a lot got done in a very short period of time.

Walsh had spoken with Niagara’s senior associate athletic director, Susan Petronsky, and then Gray, keeping Kuhn informed along the way. Walsh and Kuhn have been involved in competitive bowling for more than 30 years and both were inducted into the Tonawanda Bowling Hall of Fame in November.

Mackenzie Smith, one of the six Mavericks transferring to Niagara, said she wasn’t even considering bowling collegiately until someone pushed her to do so. She met Walsh and knew she wanted to play for him. Smith suddenly heard of Medaille’s closure while at work, and though sad, she said she feels for the athletes on other Medaille programs who don’t have as much support as the bowling team had.

The move for Walsh, Kuhn and the players isn’t just a switch in universities, it’s also a switch from Division III to Division I. Walsh said the move will bring in more Division I programs to the area to compete.

Walsh said the whole philosophy of recruiting changes, because Niagara will look at a different level of athletes. At Medaille, Walsh recruited locally, but the jump might broaden his recruiting reach.

“I can move up a tier or even a couple of tiers higher than where we were before and I think that'll be incredible for us,” Walsh said.

The Purple Eagles will begin their inaugural season in October at an event at Mercyhurst in Erie, Pa., Walsh said. They plan to host an event in November and possibly February with its home facility at Classic Lanes.

“When one (door) closes, another one opens and it’s just an amazing opportunity,” Smith said.