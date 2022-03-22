Niagara's Marcus Hammond to enter transfer portal

Marcus Hammond will enter the transfer portal, after four seasons with the Niagara men's basketball program.

Hammond, who was the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference's second-leading scorer this season, announced Tuesday that he will consider a transfer. However, he has not completely closed the door on returning to the Purple Eagles.

"I will be entering the transfer portal with the option to come back to Niagara, thank you for respecting my decision," Hammond wrote in a post on Twitter.

Hammond, a 6-foot-3 guard from New York City, averaged 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 29 games this season for the Purple Eagles, and he was a first-team All-MAAC selection. Over four seasons, Hammond averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists at Niagara.

Hammond has an extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted to athletes who were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and would immediately be eligible to join another program as a graduate transfer.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.