 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara's Marcus Hammond to enter transfer portal
0 comments

Niagara's Marcus Hammond to enter transfer portal

Support this work for $1 a month
Battle of the Bridge, Canisius at Niagara men's hoops

NU's Marcus Hammond tests Griff's Jordan Henderson under the basket during basketball action where Niagara University hosted Canisius College at the Gallagher Center in Niagara Falls on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

 Robert Kirkham

Marcus Hammond will enter the transfer portal, after four seasons with the Niagara men's basketball program.

Hammond, who was the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference's second-leading scorer this season, announced Tuesday that he will consider a transfer. However, he has not completely closed the door on returning to the Purple Eagles.

"I will be entering the transfer portal with the option to come back to Niagara, thank you for respecting my decision," Hammond wrote in a post on Twitter. 

Hammond, a 6-foot-3 guard from New York City, averaged 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 29 games this season for the Purple Eagles, and he was a first-team All-MAAC selection. Over four seasons, Hammond averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists at Niagara. 

Hammond has an extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted to athletes who were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and would immediately be eligible to join another program as a graduate transfer.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.  

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The ultimate game changer: Robotic umpires

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News