Niagara's Angel Parker, Marcus Hammond earn first-team All-MAAC basketball honors

The accolades continue to roll in for Angel Parker.
Parker, a junior guard on the Niagara women's basketball team and a Cardinal O'Hara graduate, was announced Monday as a unanimous All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference first-team selection. Parker is one of two Niagara athletes to earn first-team honors, joining Marcus Hammond, a guard on the Purple Eagles men's basketball team.
Also on the women's side, Niagara guard Aaliyah Parker and Canisius guard Athina Lexa made the All-MAAC rookie team as unanimous selections, and Canisius guard Dani Haskell was a third-team selection. Hammond was the only men's selection from either Niagara or Canisius.
Angel Parker earned All-MAAC honors for the second time at Niagara. She averages 17.5 points per game and leads the nation and the MAAC in steals (113) and steals per game (4.19).
Hammond, a senior, is the MAAC's second-leading scorer (18.1 points per game) in men's basketball and shot 37.3% on 3-pointers (66 for 177) in 28 games this season. Hammond also averaged 2.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds this season.
Parker's sister, Aaliyah, is a freshman guard who led all MAAC rookies in scoring (12.2 points per game), led the Purple Eagles with 6.4 rebounds per game, and averaged 2.2 steals per game. She also was named the MAAC Rookie of the Week eight times this season.
Lexa, a freshman from Thessaloniki, Greece, averaged 8.3 points per game, including 16.4 points per game in Canisius' final seven regular-season games. Lexa also averaged 2.7 rebounds per game and had 27 assists.
Haskell, a sophomore from Franklinville, is Canisius' leading scorer (14.1 points per game), and is eighth in the MAAC in scoring. She averaged 3.9 rebounds per game, and has 39 steals and 82 assists.
The MAAC Tournament begins Tuesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. The MAAC will announce its men's and women's individual awards Wednesday, including its player of the year and rookie of the year.
In the women's tournament, Niagara is the fourth seed and faces No. 5 Siena in a quarterfinal game at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Canisius is the 11th seed and faces No. 6 Monmouth in a first-round game at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In the men's tournament, Niagara is the fifth seed and faces No. 4 Monmouth in a quarterfinal game at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Canisius is the No. 10 seed and faces No. 7 Fairfield in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.