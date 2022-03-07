Niagara's Angel Parker, Marcus Hammond earn first-team All-MAAC basketball honors

The accolades continue to roll in for Angel Parker.

Parker, a junior guard on the Niagara women's basketball team and a Cardinal O'Hara graduate, was announced Monday as a unanimous All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference first-team selection. Parker is one of two Niagara athletes to earn first-team honors, joining Marcus Hammond, a guard on the Purple Eagles men's basketball team.

Also on the women's side, Niagara guard Aaliyah Parker and Canisius guard Athina Lexa made the All-MAAC rookie team as unanimous selections, and Canisius guard Dani Haskell was a third-team selection. Hammond was the only men's selection from either Niagara or Canisius.

Angel Parker earned All-MAAC honors for the second time at Niagara. She averages 17.5 points per game and leads the nation and the MAAC in steals (113) and steals per game (4.19).

Hammond, a senior, is the MAAC's second-leading scorer (18.1 points per game) in men's basketball and shot 37.3% on 3-pointers (66 for 177) in 28 games this season. Hammond also averaged 2.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds this season.