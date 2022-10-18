Niagara's Angel Parker leads local All-MAAC preseason basketball picks

Angel Parker continues her reign as one of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s top women’s basketball players.

The MAAC announced its preseason all-conference teams and its preseason coaches’ poll Tuesday night. Parker, a senior guard on the Niagara women’s basketball team, is a first-team preseason all-conference selection. The Cardinal O’Hara graduate was a unanimous selection to the five-player first team this season, and Niagara was picked to finish third in the 11-team conference.

Parker averaged 17 points, 4.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and four steals in 29 games in 2021-22. She was a first-team preseason all-conference selection last season, and she was a unanimous first-team pick on the All-MAAC women’s basketball team in 2021-22.

Parker’s younger sister, Aaliyah, was a second-team All-MAAC preseason selection for this season. Aaliyah Parker, who also graduated from O’Hara, was the MAAC’s rookie of the year in women’s basketball for 2021-22. As a freshman, she averaged 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 assists in 29 games.

Neither Niagara nor Canisius had players named to the men’s All-MAAC preseason first team. Canisius guard Jordan Henderson and Niagara guard Noah Thomasson were second-team all-conference preseason selections.

Henderson is a fifth-year senior who averaged 11 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 32 games in 2021-22. Henderson is 11th all-time at Canisius with 140 3-pointers.

Thomasson is a senior who averaged 10.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 30 games last season.

In addition to Niagara’s Aaliyah Parker, Canisius guard Dani Haskell (Franklinville) was a second-team all-conference preseason selection in women’s basketball. Haskell is a junior guard who averaged 14.4 points and had 123 rebounds and 42 steals in 31 games last season.

In the men’s preseason coaches’ poll, Niagara was picked to finish tied for eighth with Saint Peter’s and the Canisius men 11th. Iona was picked to win the 11-team conference.

In the women's preseason coaches' poll, Canisius was picked to finish tied for ninth with Siena; Quinnipiac was picked to win the MAAC.

The Niagara women open the season at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Loyola (Md.), and the Niagara men begin their season at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Maryland.

The Canisius women's first game is at 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at the University at Buffalo, and the Canisius men open at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 against Youngstown State at Koessler Athletic Center.