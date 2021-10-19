Niagara's Angel Parker a first-team preseason All-MAAC women's basketball pick

Green was an all-MAAC third-team selection in 2020-21.

The Canisius women did not have any players named to the preseason teams.

+2 Canisius College's streak ends; Angel Parker saves Niagara University women Fairfield ended Canisius College's five-game win streak in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with a 66-53 triumph over the Golden Griffins.

The MAAC also released its preseason coaches polls. Niagara was picked to finish seventh and Canisius 11th in the women's basketball poll, and Quinnipiac was picked to win the MAAC.

Niagara was picked to finish 10th and Canisius 11th in the men's basketball poll, and Iona was a unanimous pick to win the MAAC.

The MAAC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are scheduled for March 8-12 in Atlantic City, N.J.

The Niagara men will open the season at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Xavier, and the Niagara women open the season at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 against Loyola (Md.).

The Canisius men will open the season at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Miami (Fla.), and the Canisius women open the season at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the University at Buffalo.

Niagara requires proof of Covid-19 vaccination

Niagara’s athletic department announced that spectators who attend sporting events on campus at the Gallagher Center, at Dwyer Arena or at the Oxy Aquatic Center will be required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter those facilities.