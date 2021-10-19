Niagara's Angel Parker a first-team preseason All-MAAC women's basketball pick

A pair of Purple Eagles highlighted the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s preseason all-conference basketball teams.
The MAAC announced its preseason men’s and women’s basketball teams Tuesday. Niagara's Angel Parker, a guard, made the preseason first team for women’s basketball, and Marcus Hammond, also a guard, made the preseason first-team for men’s basketball.
The 5-foot-6-inch guard from Cheektowaga leads the Purple Eagles in scoring, rebounding and assists.
Parker, a Cardinal O’Hara graduate from Cheektowaga, is a junior who led the Purple Eagles in scoring in 2019-20 and averaged 15.3 points in 11 games in 2020-21. She also led Niagara in rebounds (6.6 per game) and assists (5.8).
The 5-foot-5 guard also scored in double figures in eight of Niagara’s 11 games last season and registered three double-doubles.
Parker, the 2017-18 Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year, was a second-team All-MAAC selection for the 2020-21 season.
Hammond, a 6-3 senior, averaged 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 20 games in 2020-21, and led Niagara in rebounds and was second in scoring. Hammond also was second in the MAAC with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.7.
Hammond was an all-MAAC second-team selection in 2019-20.
Canisius forward Malek Green was a third-team all-MAAC preseason selection in men’s basketball. The 6-7 senior was the Golden Griffins’ leading scorer, averaging 13.2 points in 13 games, and led the Griffs in rebounds (7.2).
Green was an all-MAAC third-team selection in 2020-21.
The Canisius women did not have any players named to the preseason teams.
The MAAC also released its preseason coaches polls. Niagara was picked to finish seventh and Canisius 11th in the women's basketball poll, and Quinnipiac was picked to win the MAAC.
Niagara was picked to finish 10th and Canisius 11th in the men's basketball poll, and Iona was a unanimous pick to win the MAAC.
The MAAC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are scheduled for March 8-12 in Atlantic City, N.J.
The Niagara men will open the season at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Xavier, and the Niagara women open the season at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 against Loyola (Md.).
The Canisius men will open the season at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Miami (Fla.), and the Canisius women open the season at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the University at Buffalo.
Niagara requires proof of Covid-19 vaccination
Niagara’s athletic department announced that spectators who attend sporting events on campus at the Gallagher Center, at Dwyer Arena or at the Oxy Aquatic Center will be required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter those facilities.
Niagara is the third of the Big 4 schools that require proof of vaccination for entry to its sporting events. UB and Canisius each announced their policies in September. Children under the age of 12 can enter athletic events without vaccination – as long as they are accompanied by a vaccinated adult – and are required to wear a mask except when eating or drinking.