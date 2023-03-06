A sisterly tandem from Niagara leads the Big 4’s Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference all-league selections.

Cardinal O’Hara graduates Angel and Aaliyah Parker have been named as All-MAAC first-team selections in women’s basketball, and Niagara guard Noah Thomasson has been named an All-MAAC first-team selection in men’s basketball, the MAAC announced Monday.

Angel Parker and Thomasson were unanimous first-team selections.

Angel Parker has been a unanimous MAAC women’s first-team selection in back-to-back seasons, and averages 15.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, and has 83 assists and 82 steals.

Aaliyah Parker, a sophomore guard, leads the MAAC in scoring (17 points per game) and averages 7.6 rebounds, and leads the MAAC with 91 steals.

Thomasson is the MAAC men’s leader in scoring (19.7 points) and averages 3.8 rebounds and has 100 assists. He’s scored in double figures in all but two games this season, including a career-best 35 points Saturday in an 81-68 loss at Canisius.

As first-team selections, the Parker sisters and Thomasson are also eligible to be named the MAAC’s Player of the Year, which will be announced Wednesday along with other individual honors.

On the women’s all-conference teams, Canisius’ Dani Haskell was a third-team selection and Sisi Eleko was a MAAC All-Rookie team selection.

Haskell, a Franklinville graduate, leads the Griffs in scoring (11.1 points) and averages 3.4 rebounds, and has 59 assists and 46 steals.

Eleko, a freshman forward, is a five-time Rookie of the Week selection who averages 8.6 points and leads the Griffs in rebounding (5.5).

In the men’s all-MAAC teams, Canisius’ Tahj Staveskie was a unanimous selection to the All-Rookie team, and teammate Jordan Henderson was a third-team selection.

Staveskie, a freshman who did not play last season due to an injury and subsequent surgery, has started every game for the Griffs and averages 12.3 points. He also has 82 assists and 28 steals, and averages 3.2 rebounds. The 6-foot guard is a five-time MAAC Rookie of the Week this season.

Henderson, a fifth-year senior and a guard, led the Griffs in scoring (13.8 points) and averages three rebounds a game and had 56 assists.

The MAAC Tournament begins Tuesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

In the women's tournament, ninth-seed Canisius opens with a first-round game against No. 8 Mount St. Mary's at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and No. 2 Niagara opens with a quarterfinal game against either No. 10 Rider or No. 7 Marist at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In the men's tournament, ninth-seed Canisius opens with a first-round game against No. 8 Mount St. Mary's at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and No. 5 Niagara opens in a quarterfinal against No. 4 Siena at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.