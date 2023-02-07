The Niagara women’s basketball team has spent much of its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule confounding opponents with its high-tempo defense designed to smother ball-handlers and force turnovers.

More than two-thirds of the way through the season, the Purple Eagles lead the MAAC and are second in the nation in turnovers by opponents (580). The Purple Eagles lead the league and are third in the nation in steals (303) and lead the nation in steals per game (15.2). Cardinal O’Hara graduate Aaliyah Parker is tied with Cornell’s Ania McNicholas for ninth in the nation in steals (68).

Forcing other teams to make mistakes would seem to be tiring. There have certainly been moments where the exhaustion has caught up with the Purple Eagles, but they lean on simple, long-term maintenance as the season moves into the stretch drive. Eating right. Getting a good night’s sleep. Tending to small bumps, bruises and pulls, as a means to stave off bigger injuries.

“They’re diligent with the recovery piece, and how they’re fueling their body,” coach Jada Pierce said. “We talk to them a lot about that, making sure they’re staying hydrated. Everybody thinks sleep is overrated, but sleep is not. That’s a big part of recovery. These are things we’ve talked about them doing, and they’ve been getting better, and you can see the results as the season goes on.”

With some rest, some self-care and some evaluation, the Purple Eagles have a goal for the final month of the season: Earn one of the top two seeds in the MAAC Tournament.

Niagara (10-10, 9-3 MAAC) began the week third in the MAAC and play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Saint Peter’s and at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Siena. The top five teams in the MAAC earn a bye to the MAAC Tournament quarterfinals; the event begins March 7 in Atlantic City, N.J., and the quarterfinals are March 8-9.

The Purple Eagles got a taste of high-stakes basketball last week. Iona snapped Niagara’s seven-game winning streak, handing the Purple Eagles a 61-54 loss Thursday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston. Despite forcing 31 turnovers, including 16 steals, Niagara scored only 32 points off turnovers, and scored only 15 second-chance points after grabbing 14 offensive rebounds.

“That’s where you can learn from it, not being a playoff situation, with it feeling like one, to correct the errors that you made and to be better,” Pierce said.

“For us, responding to that and learning is where we are right now, and that’s not a bad thing. At least you can learn, with the stakes not being as high. Yes, the stakes are high, but it’s not like, ‘Hey, we lost that game, we’re done, the season’s over.’ We have time to right the ship and correct some things.”

New commissioner outlines vision for MAAC: The MAAC introduced Travis Tellitocci as its commissioner Tuesday morning. Tellitocci is a 2004 Marist College graduate who is currently the Ohio Valley Conference’s assistant commissioner for football, basketball and officiating.

Tellitocci will transition into the MAAC role this spring, and will officially take over May 15. He will replace Rich Ensor, who is retiring after the school year. Ensor is the longest-tenured Division I multisport commissioner, having been in his post since 1988.

Tellitocci said on a videoconference that he wants to visit the MAAC’s 11 member schools and meet with administrators, school presidents, coaches and athletes this spring and summer, and that he has the goal of raising the visibility of the MAAC, a conference he calls a “basketball-centric league.”

“I’m really excited to take some of the things we’ve done in the OVC, in strengthening the visibility of basketball, and bringing those to the MAAC,” Tellitocci said. “Some of those things, behind the scenes and looking at different opportunities in scheduling. How do we create a different look at scheduling and taking advantage of the Friday night ESPNU games and doing some creative things to highlight some of our games and make them standalone opportunities? That’s probably the the biggest thing is to create those new opportunities, to look at things with a fresh lens and really try to achieve differentiation from some of what the other conferences are doing.”

The next Vanterpool era? Devin Vanterpool, a 2023 guard from Christ the King Regional High School in New York, posted on his Instagram stories earlier this week that he has received a scholarship offer from St. Bonaventure. The name is familiar to many St. Bonaventure men’s basketball fans, as his father, David, played for the Bonnies from 1991-95, scoring 1,474 points (16th in program history) and adding 630 rebounds, 401 assists and 247 steals.

David Vanterpool has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2012, most recently with the Brooklyn Nets last season. After St. Bonaventure, he played professionally for 12 years in the United States and overseas.

Devin Vanterpool is a 6-foot-3, 175-pound shooting guard whom 247Sports ranks as a 3-star prospect and the No. 11 2023 recruit in New York.

Game of the week: St. Bonaventure men vs. La Salle, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Reilly Center, Allegany.

The Bonnies (13-11, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference) are on a roll, having won their last three games, including two on the road and knocking off Dayton Saturday night in Allegany. Bonnies freshman forward Yann Farell, named the Atlantic 10’s rookie of the week on Monday, is averaging 14.7 points in the last three games.

The Bonnies began the week tied for third in the Atlantic 10, and have six games left in the regular season after Wednesday. The top four teams earn byes to the quarterfinal of the Atlantic 10 tournament, which begins March 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.