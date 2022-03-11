Niagara women's basketball season ends in MAAC semifinals, but program shows progress

ATLANTIC CITY -- While the end wasn’t what it was hoping for, the Niagara women’s basketball team took a major step forward this season.

Niagara lost, 75-38, to Fairfield in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals Friday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

It was the program’s first MAAC Tournament semifinals appearance since 2013. The Purple Eagles finished 15-15, its first season of .500 or better since 2004-05.

Fairfield (24-6) led Niagara 13-11 after the first quarter but opened the second on a 9-0 run and extended its lead to 22-11. In the final 41 seconds of the first half, Stags senior Lou Lopez-Senechal made two 3s, including one at the buzzer. In the second quarter, the Purple Eagles scored just two points and committed six turnovers. Fairfield took advantage and led 28-13 at halftime.

Niagara’s Aaliyah Parker named MAAC Rookie of the Year in women's basketball Parker, a Cardinal O’Hara graduate, led the Purple Eagles in rebounding (6.4) and is second in scoring (12.2), field goal percentage (46.6), and steals per game (2.2). She was third in the MAAC with 59 total steals.

Niagara opened the third quarter on 5-0 run, but Fairfield responded with its own 5-0 run and the Stags led 35-18. Senior Callie Cavanaugh scored seven points in the third for Fairfield, which led 47-20 with a quarter to go. The Stags continued to pile on the points in the fourth, going up 71-29 in three minutes remaining. The Stags also played great defense, forcing 19 turnovers and finishing with 10 steals.