Two of the most prolific Niagara women’s basketball players in recent years are exploring their college basketball options outside of Western New York.

A source told The Buffalo News that Angel and Aaliyah Parker have entered the transfer portal. A Niagara athletic department spokesperson confirmed their entries Monday.

The Parker sisters are Cardinal O’Hara graduates who have become two of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s top players. This season, Aaliyah Parker led the MAAC in scoring as a sophomore, averaging 16.9 points in 29 games, and averaged 7.7 rebounds. The 5-foot-9 guard led the MAAC in steals (106) and was third in rebounds per game.

The Parkers were All-MAAC first-team selections this season; Angel Parker was a unanimous first-team selection in the last two seasons.

Angel Parker, a 5-foot-5 guard, averaged 15.7 points per game and four rebounds per game, and was second in the MAAC in steals (91). Angel Parker was a senior this year, and has one season of college eligibility remaining, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After Manhattan defeated the Purple Eagles in a MAAC Tournament semifinal last month in Atlantic City, N.J., Angel Parker said she planned to returned to Niagara for a fifth year, so that she could play with her sister for one more season.

The Parkers are two of five players from O’Hara who were on the Purple Eagles’ roster this season, along with forward Jade Rutledge, forward Amelia Strong and guard Nickelle O’Neil. O’Neil was a graduate transfer this season.

