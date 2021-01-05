Niagara women's basketball pauses team activities because of positive Covid-19 test

The Niagara women's basketball team has paused activities for the second time this season, because of a Covid-19 positive test among its Tier 1 personnel.

The Niagara athletic department announced the pause Tuesday. In a statement, Niagara said its games Friday and Saturday at Rider and Jan. 15 and 16 against Fairfield at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston have been postponed. Those postponements have not yet been rescheduled.

Tier I personnel includes players, coaches, and medical staff, but Niagara did not disclose if the positive test was a player, a coach or a support staff member.

Niagara said in a statement that it will continue to follow all local, state, MAC and NCAA protocols related to the pandemic.

This is the second Covid-19 related pause for the Purple Eagles since the start of the season. The Purple Eagles also paused activities on Dec. 9.

