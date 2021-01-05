 Skip to main content
Niagara women's basketball pauses team activities because of positive Covid-19 test
Niagara University women's basketball exhibition vs. Mercyhurst

Niagara's AD Simon Gray watches the game in an empty facility.

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

The Niagara women's basketball team has paused activities for the second time this season, because of a Covid-19 positive test among its Tier 1 personnel.

The Niagara athletic department announced the pause Tuesday. In a statement, Niagara said its games Friday and Saturday at Rider and Jan. 15 and 16 against Fairfield at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston have been postponed. Those postponements have not yet been rescheduled.

Tier I personnel includes players, coaches, and medical staff, but Niagara did not disclose if the positive test was a player, a coach or a support staff member.

Niagara said in a statement that it will continue to follow all local, state, MAC and NCAA protocols related to the pandemic.

This is the second Covid-19 related pause for the Purple Eagles since the start of the season. The Purple Eagles also paused activities on Dec. 9.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

