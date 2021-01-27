Niagara women's basketball pauses activities again due to positive Covid-19 test

“Our players really wanted to play, and they’ve made that clear,” Pierce said Wednesday, on a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference video conference. “Like ourselves, there’s been others in the same situation and the thought does cross your mind, as a coach. What is too much? Is enough enough? But ultimately, you want your players to decide because it is up to them to decide whether or not they want to get back out there. For our group, they’ve been very positive about wanting to play and it being their passion, so for us, it was an easy call to make, to continue to move forward, and our administration.