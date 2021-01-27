Niagara women's basketball pauses activities again due to positive Covid-19 test

The Niagara women's basketball program have paused activities for the third time this season, due to Covid-19 issues.
Niagara's athletic department announced Wednesday morning that the Purple Eagles will go on pause because of a positive Covid-19 test among the program's Tier 1 personnel, which include players, coaches, medical personnel, managers and officials.
But despite already missing more than five weeks of this season, Niagara coach Jada Pierce said opting out of the season wasn’t a consideration.
“Our players really wanted to play, and they’ve made that clear,” Pierce said Wednesday, on a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference video conference. “Like ourselves, there’s been others in the same situation and the thought does cross your mind, as a coach. What is too much? Is enough enough? But ultimately, you want your players to decide because it is up to them to decide whether or not they want to get back out there. For our group, they’ve been very positive about wanting to play and it being their passion, so for us, it was an easy call to make, to continue to move forward, and our administration.
At least 10 Division I women’s basketball programs have opted out of the 2020-21 season due to Covid-19 concerns: Duke, Vanderbilt, Florida A&M, Cal State-Northridge, Bethune-Cookman, SMU, Dixie State, Virginia, San Jose State and Vermont. The Ivy League, which is made up of eight schools, also announced in November that it canceled its winter sports seasons.
Niagara isn’t the only school that’s had its season paused for lengthy amounts of time, either.
Monmouth’s women’s basketball team paused its activities for 41 days, and resumed its season Sunday with a two-game series against Manhattan. Monmouth coach Jody Craig said that the majority of her team had been heavily impacted by Covid-19 and that many of her players had “significant symptoms.”
“At that moment, I really was questioning what we had done, and what we were doing and why it was important to play,” Craig said. “But as we worked through and got the kids healthy and had them go to doctors appointments and build their strength back up with our conditioning coach and our trainer, now it’s almost like, if we went through all that, now we have to play.
“If we wanted to make that decision to not play, I believe we should have made it at the front end, with more forethought.”
Niagara first paused activities Dec. 9 due to a positive Covid-19 test among its Tier 1 personnel. Niagara’s second pause began Jan. 5, when another Tier 1 individual tested positive for Covid-19.
Niagara (2-2, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) played for the first time in 20 days last week, when it lost, 66-60, to Marist in overtime on Jan. 22 at the Gallagher Center.
Niagara’s most recent pause is also having a domino effect. As a result of Niagara's positive Covid-19 test and pause, Marist coach Brian Giorgis confirmed Wednesday morning on a MAAC video conference call that the Red Foxes have paused activities, due to contact tracing.
The Purple Eagles were scheduled to play Friday and Saturday at Monmouth. That series has been postponed, as has Niagara's game Feb. 3 at Siena and its series Feb. 6-7 against Quinnipiac at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.
“We’re disappointed but we’re not discouraged,” Pierce said. “These things have happened and I think it’s been that kind of year, for a lot of people. For us, we’re just trying to stay in the best frame of mind that we can, so that moving forward, we’re going to be ready for our opportunity to get back out there and play.”