The Niagara women’s basketball team will make its first postseason tournament appearance as a Division I program, when the Purple Eagles continue their season in Wisconsin in the 64-team women's NIT.

Niagara (18-12) will play Wisconsin-Green Bay (27-5) in a first-round game at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Kress Center in Green Bay.

Cleveland State defeated Green Bay 73-61 for the Horizon League Tournament championship March 7 in Indianapolis.

This will be the third all-time meeting between the Purple Eagles and the Phoenix; Wisconsin-Green Bay earned a pair of wins against Niagara during the 1987-88 season.

The winner will face either Bowling Green or Liberty in a second-round game, with the date, time and location to be announced.

Niagara earned the WNIT berth by virtue of being the No. 2 seed in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, after Iona won the MAAC Tournament on Saturday in Atlantic City, N.J.