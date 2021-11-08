Niagara women's basketball at a glance

The Purple Eagles have size up front in Mason and Faulcon, and quickness at guard between Angel and Aaliyah Parker, Haar and Yelle, but now need to return to the rigors of playing a full season. Additionally, Pierce has set a goal of increasing the offense this season. Niagara averaged 62.7 points per game in 2020-21 and 64.7 in 2019-20, and had one of the spottier defenses in those seasons.

Season-defining stretch: In a span of two weeks, the Purple Eagles will face the teams picked to finish in the top four by conference coaches: Quinnipiac (1), Manhattan (2), Fairfield (3) and Marist (4). Niagara plays Jan. 22 at Marist, hosts Quinnipiac on Jan. 29, then plays Feb. 3 at Fairfield and Feb. 5 at Manhattan.

What the coach said: “For us, our system of running the basketball and pressing system, we’re working on that, we’ve gotten better at that. We want to force a lot of turnovers again this year and we’ve been one of the top teams in the last two years in forcing turnovers. Now, it’s about converting off those turnovers and scoring more points. We share the ball pretty well, too. It’s not just the Angel Parker show. For us, it’s the pace of the game, being really fast and up-tempo, the way we want to force tempo in our favor.” – Jada Pierce